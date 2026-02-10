Valentine’s giveaway: love will take you places in Joy Skye’s Sublime Retreats series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Love knows no boundaries in Joe Skye's Sublime Retreats romance series. (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

Looking for love? As are Joe Skye’s characters. One lucky (in love) reader can win one set of all five books in Skye’s fun and flirty Sublime Retreats romance series which will take you on adventures far and wide -- for we all know true love knows no boundaries.

ABOUT THE BOOKS:

Corfu Capers

Can a holiday cure a broken heart? For divorcée Kate Delaney, it’s time to show the world that she can get along just fine without a man.

Embracing her son’s desire to propose to his girlfriend with her usual overzealous planning, she organizes a vacation to Corfu and plots the ‘big moment’.

But when her plans start to fall apart with hilarious consequences, she is thrown together with the dashing Pericles and is surprised to find herself relaxing into the Greek way of life.

Can this holiday really be about to change her future, and offer her a second chance of love?

Clueless in Croatia

Actor Leonard Lupine is tired of the limelight, both on and off-screen. Escaping to a villa in Croatia seems like the perfect way to leave his troubles behind. But the last thing he expects is to be captivated by his sharp-tongued, quick-witted concierge, Isabella.

Isabella has seen it all when it comes to demanding, oddball guests, and grumpy Leonard is no exception—no matter how handsome he is. But as sparks fly between them, the summer heat starts to melt their icy banter into something more.

With heartbreak in his past and fears about trusting again, Leonard must decide if he’s ready to take a risk on love. Can this unforgettable summer in Croatia offer him a second chance at happiness?

Falling in Florence

Sofia Marino has one goal—landing her dream job at Sublime Retreats. Romance is the last thing on her mind, especially when she’s forced to travel to Florence with the cold and standoffish Adam Flynn. Determined to make the trip a success, Sofia throws herself into her work, hoping to drag Adam out of his shell.

But as the charm of Florence weaves its magic, sparks begin to fly. With Adam’s defences slowly crumbling and his father’s concerns about Sofia’s family ties lurking in the background, Sofia starts to wonder if she’s found someone worth conquering her fears for. Can Florence offer them a second chance at love, or will their differences keep them apart?

Summer in San Sebastian

When life falls apart, can love rebuild the pieces under the Spanish sun?

Abigail’s life has completely unravelled—she’s jobless, homeless, and heartbroken in the blink of an eye. Seeking refuge with her quirky Aunt May in Spain, she throws herself into a fresh start in San Sebastian, swearing off men for good.

But then she meets Gabe—gorgeous, grumpy and annoyingly irresistible. He’s only around for a week, and he’s clearly hiding something. As sparks fly, Abigail fights her growing attraction to him, but when Gabe’s secret is revealed on national television, she’s faced with a choice: risk her new job and family to trust him, or let her past heartbreak keep her from taking a second chance at love.

Lighting up Loveland

Can the magic of Christmas melt the walls around two guarded hearts?

Lola Sanchez has one goal—making this ski season at Loveland unforgettable. But when her plans hit an unexpected snag, the only person who can help is Luka Bouchard—the last man she wants to rely on. With his gruff demeanour, Luka has no desire to help anyone, let alone face the fears he’s buried deep.

As they’re forced to work together, Christmas magic begins to work on them both. Will Lola and Luka discover that sometimes the best things come when we least expect them? Or will their stubborn walls keep them apart as the season draws to a close?

HOW TO ENTER:

