Mother’s Day at Bridge: Brunch and Books

Mother’s Day bookish speed date and brunch
This year we’re bringing back our Speed Dating with a Book, and collaborating with our favourite chef Mantis on a harvest day spread with bubbles, juices, coffee and tea. Book your tickets here.
How does bookish speed-dating work, you ask? Our booksellers will have a curation ready for you. Everyone has five minutes to start a book from the stack. When the timer chimes, you swap with a neighbour, or if you really love it, you put it aside to buy. It’s the perfect way to break a reading slump and fall in love with books you might not have otherwise chosen.
Your ticket includes a drink of choice and a Harvest-style brunch catered by the wonderful Chef Mantis, formerly of the Breezeblock kitchen.
If you’d like to get a book voucher for your mother, you can add to your ticket purchase!
Event details:
- Date: Sunday May 10
- Time: 11am
- Where: Bridge Books Barbican, 89 Helen Joseph Cnr Rissik
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