Mother’s Day at Bridge: Brunch and Books

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Mother’s Day bookish speed date and brunch

This year we’re bringing back our Speed Dating with a Book, and collaborating with our favourite chef Mantis on a harvest day spread with bubbles, juices, coffee and tea. Book your tickets here.

How does bookish speed-dating work, you ask? Our booksellers will have a curation ready for you. Everyone has five minutes to start a book from the stack. When the timer chimes, you swap with a neighbour, or if you really love it, you put it aside to buy. It’s the perfect way to break a reading slump and fall in love with books you might not have otherwise chosen.

Your ticket includes a drink of choice and a Harvest-style brunch catered by the wonderful Chef Mantis, formerly of the Breezeblock kitchen.

If you’d like to get a book voucher for your mother, you can add to your ticket purchase!

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