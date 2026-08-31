REVIEW | Would your life make sense in letters?

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Virginia Evans’s The Correspondent is a quietly moving novel about grief, guilt, regret and the stories we tell ourselves about the life we have lived. Told largely through letters, it is an intimate portrait of a woman looking backwards while confronting the unsettling reality of growing older - and the knowledge that there may be fewer years ahead than behind.

At the centre of the novel is Sybil Van Antwerp, a 73-year-old retired lawyer who has made letter writing an essential part of her daily life. From her desk, she writes to friends and family, authors, academics and even public figures, offering opinions, observations and, occasionally, complaints. Among them is one addressed to a person who is no longer able to receive it.

It is through these letters that Sybil gradually reveals herself. She is intelligent, opinionated, independent and often wonderfully acerbic. She is also lonely, carrying wounds that have never properly healed and memories she has spent years trying to keep at a safe distance.

As the novel unfolds, the correspondence becomes a vehicle for confronting the past. Sybil is forced to reckon with fractured relationships, decisions she regrets and a profound loss that has shaped her life. Grief is not presented as something neatly resolved with time, but as something that changes form and remains embedded in the person carrying it.

'The Correspondent' by Virginia Evans. (Penguin Random House SA)

Guilt is equally powerful. Sybil’s memories raise difficult questions about responsibility and the ways in which we reconstruct the past. How much of what we carry is genuinely ours to bear? Can we ever know what might have happened if we had made a different choice? And, when an apology comes decades too late, can it still offer any kind of absolution?

These questions give the novel much of its emotional weight.

There is also a thoughtful meditation on ageing and mortality. Sybil is at an age where the future inevitably begins to look different. The novel considers what it means to take stock of a life - the relationships that survived, those that did not, the mistakes that cannot be corrected and the people who are no longer there to hear what we have to say.

Yet The Correspondent never becomes morbid. Evans balances its darker themes with Sybil’s dry wit and formidable personality. Her observations are frequently funny, sometimes cantankerous and always sharply intelligent. The humour provides a welcome counterpoint to the grief running beneath the story.

The epistolary structure is particularly effective. Letters allow Sybil to reveal herself gradually, and there is an intimacy to reading words that were never necessarily intended for public consumption. They become a kind of emotional archaeology, uncovering layers of a life that Sybil herself has spent years avoiding.

The novel moves at an unhurried pace, which will appeal to readers drawn to reflective, character-driven fiction. At times, particularly in the middle, the accumulation of letters feels somewhat lengthy, and a little trimming might have sharpened the momentum. But the gradual unfolding ultimately serves the story: Sybil’s past cannot be understood in a single revelation. It has to be pieced together, memory by memory.

What makes The Correspondent linger is its understanding that some of life’s most significant conversations happen too late. We carry words we never said, apologies we never made and questions that can no longer be answered. We live alongside the consequences of choices made when we were younger and perhaps less capable of understanding what they would mean.

Evans captures that particular ache beautifully.

At its heart, this is a novel about whether it is possible to make peace with an imperfect life. Not to rewrite it, because that is impossible, but to look at it honestly. To acknowledge the grief. To confront the guilt. To accept that some things cannot be repaired. And, perhaps, to forgive ourselves anyway.

The Correspondent is ultimately a meditation on what remains when a life begins to be viewed from its later chapters. It asks what we owe the people we have loved, what we owe ourselves, and whether there is still time to say what matters.

Sometimes, a letter is not about receiving a response.

Sometimes, it is simply about finally finding the courage to write the words.

Follow Nabila Mayet-Cassim: @blendedbooks