Launch of ‘Let Not the Sun Set on You’ by Kingsley Mamabolo (November 27)

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From Activist to Accomplished Diplomat. (Nomad Publishing )

ABOUT THE BOOK:

The remarkable story of an African freedom fighter, from activist training to do his bit to rid the continent of its tyrannies, through to leading diplomat tirelessly negotiating peace at the highest levels.

Growing up in Soweto, Kingsley Mamabolo had a childhood exposed to the tribal rivalries, hardships and violence endemic to the South African townships from an early age. Angry at the systematic discrimination and marginalisation of a apartheid and eager to do his bit for the liberation of his homeland, in 1976 he joined the groundswell of new recruits who flooded the training camps of the African National Congress (ANC).

Smuggled into Swaziland (now Eswatini), and then onto Mozambique, he arrived for instruction in Angola, and later the German Democratic Republic. Kingsley embarked on what was to be an illustrious career within the ranks of the liberators, albeit in exile.

His political journey began in 1978, and lead him to hold posts in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Cuba, until democratic elections in South Africa at last allowed him to return to his country of birth. His story is richly entwined with the history of the continent and the struggle for freedom from political and economic, oppression. This deeply personal account shares the contributions made by one man towards the quest for a free and democratic South Africa – a quest he is still tirelessly pursuing to this day, seeking to ensure insure that the sun never sets on the Africa of his dreams.

EVENT DETAILS: