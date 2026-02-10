Speed-date with a book: Valentine’s edition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Meet your next literary love at Bridge Books.

Not sure what to do this Valentine’s Day? Bridge Books have selected their favourite books and invite you to speed date them... maybe even fall in love? Romance is in the air and what better way to embrace it than with a book and a glass of wine. If you have a real romantic spark, you can take it home!

How does it work?

We put out some books we love.

You spend five minutes reading one.

When time is up, you move on to the next.

At the end, pick your favourite(s) to buy.

When: February 14

Time: 10am to 12pm

Where: Bridge Books Barbican, 89 Helen Joseph c/o Rissik, Marshalltown

Click here to book your spot.