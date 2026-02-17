Open Book Youth Fest launches its 2026 programme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From March 16 to 23 Open Book Festival promises a week of fun, valuable connection and inspiration to young readers. The 2026 Youth Festival programme is now live on their website for all to browse and book.

The intention of every event is to bring the world of literature and community to the next generation, encouraging the love of books, stories and thoughtful discussion from a young age.

They believe that the importance of books goes beyond reading and should incorporate conversation in which we uplift each other’s voices: which is why their events, no matter how young the audience, revolve around the community.

Storytime sessions include Q&A time for kids to engage with authors and workshops. All of their participating authors and various creatives are invested in making an impact on the future of our world.

Young bibliophiles can look forward to returning authors -- and new faces! (Open Book Festival)

This year’s programme introduces exciting new faces including Upile uThixo Bongco, Monique Fallows, Zingisa Mase, Rushdiyah Narker, and Martinus van Tee, among others. Joining them are returning creatives; Zizipho Bam, ClimateLounge (Sarah Robyn Farrell and Dela Gwala), Kirsten Deane, Bianca Flanders, Siphokazi Jonas, and Carol Titus.

Venues include schools, public libraries and community spaces. A portion of the programme caters specifically to surrounding schools and thus won’t be open to the public. There are however many other events to choose from. Entrance is free but booking is essential to ensure our spaces

Speaking about this year’s Youth Fest, festival curator Frankie Murrey said, ‘Youth Fest is always a highlight of the Open Book year and sets the tone – whether we are putting books into the hands of young readers, or collaborating with partners and facilitators to create opportunities for skill sharing.’

Youth Fest launches the 2026 Open Book season and is just the start of what they have to offer.

Open Book are ramping up to their main festival first with workshop week, from June 1-6 before their highlight festival featuring South African and international authors, publishers and many others within the book realm to connect with local audiences, taking place from September 4-6.