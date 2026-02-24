The Book Lounge presents The Queerest Book Quiz II

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Head to the Book Lounge on Thursday for their second Queerest Book Quiz.

Join the Book Lounge on Thursday for the second instalment of this highly popular quiz exploring the world of Queer news, literature, pop culture and social media.

Do you think you have what it takes to take the trophy?

Drop them a mail or buy your ticket online to RSVP for a spot. R50 per team of two to four players. If you don’t have a team, buy the ticket and let them know you’re on your own and they will put you with some other solo-players. If you can’t afford the ticket but would like to participate, drop them a mail at booklounge@gmail.com.

EVENT DETAILS