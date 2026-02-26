Books on the Bay: a knockout line-up for 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The run-away success of Simon’s Town’s three previous literary festivals has inspired a knockout line-up for 2026’s Books on the Bay. The town is set to host some of the most celebrated writers on March 13, 14 and 15 .

The festival’s 28 diverse events range from readings, panel discussions, interviews and performances with more than 30 South African and international writers, and winners of major literary prizes.

Among the highlights are Judges Edwin Cameron and Dennis Davis reflecting on the country’s approach to crime and punishment and the controversial and extraordinary life of Cameron, to be followed by Mooiplaas wine; Anwar McKay on his difficult childhood, healing and life with husband, comedian Marc Lottering; Popina Khumanda on escaping from rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo and forging a new life; Michele Magwood on the making of a Royal Horticultural Society award-winning garden; Pieter du Toit on the dark truths of Paul Mashatile’s rise to power; Hlonipha Mokoena on how the bodies of black men were written about and photographed in colonial governments; Serai Dowling and Veruska De Vita on the pull of the sea and wild swimming in the Western Cape; Pauli van Wyk on her exposé of Julius Malema; Tony Leon and Mandy Wiener on what really happened behind the scenes when the Government of National Unity was formed; internationally renowned Antjie Krog on mortality, and the bittersweet histories of her country, and legendary musician Roger Lucey’s performance, combining storytelling, memoir and song in a moving account of building his own house in the mountains of the Breede River Valley.

The festival is set to be another triumph thanks to the tremendous enthusiasm and participation of Simon’s Town residents and businesses. Restaurants and coffee shops are dusting off their menus. Due to its success the tuk-tuks, now with the addition of an extra one, will again carry festival goers between locations, free of charge.

Tickets are R80 each and available via Webtickets.