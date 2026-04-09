Bridge Books brings music and silent reading to Jozi’s CBD

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poses for a portrait at Bridge Books in the Johannesburg CBD.

poses for a portrait at Bridge Books in the Johannesburg CBD. (Alaister Russell)

“Bridge Books is a community-centred shop, where we’re nurturing the Joburg Literary District. You’re on our public list, but you can up your own reading life and dig deeper into the city by joining our paid Unabridged tier. We thank you with joyful perks. Love from the city that reads” — Griffin Shea, founder and owner of Bridge Books.

features Felix Mendelssohn's esteemed composition. (Bridge Books)

Listening Spaces: like a silent reading club, but for music

Join House of Shem this Saturday at Bridge Books to celebrate the passing of summer with Mendelssohn’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’. A perfect opportunity to spend your afternoon in a cosy bookstore while you dive into a classic piece of music that is full of magic, mischief, and surprises.

This is a Listening Space: a small, intimate gathering where we pay real attention together. A moderator provides context, the group listens undistracted, then we discuss what we heard and what it meant to us.

No expertise required. No passive consumption. Just people listening together, discovering what this music reveals.

Book here.

with Jozi my Jozi! (Thapelo Morebudi)

Main St Sundays with Jozi My Jozi

Can Jozi still be abuzz without the traffic? Let’s test it.

For one Sunday only, 12 April 2026, we’re taking Main Street back for the people – no cars, just vibes. Expect street games, music, art, food and space to walk, ride and breathe in the middle of town.

Join us in Marshalltown from 10:00 – 17:00 for Main St. Sunday. It’s mahala to attend, but please hit the RSVP link so we can plan safely for everyone. Babize bonke abomakhelwane and all your chommies – Jozi is waiting for you in the street.

The Joburg Lit District & Bridge Books will be bringing our Silent Reading Club to the streets as well as hosting storytime for kids.