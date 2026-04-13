Kingsmead Book Fair programme announced

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Kingsmead Book Fair's diverse programme includes more than 150 authors participating in no less than 80 sessions throughout the day in the adult, young adult and children’s programmes.

Kingsmead College will host the 14th annual Book Fair on May 23 in association with Standard Bank – Wealth and Investment, Exclusive Books and Media Partner Hot 102.7.

Books move us because they introduce us to something we have never encountered before: an idea, a feeling, a world that makes the mind pause. The Kingsmead Book Fair is an observatory of books, authors and stories that invite awe and reflection. Every book shines differently, and every reader responds in their own way, yet all are connected by the shared experience of wonder.

We hope that this year’s programme creates a platform for imagination to be awakened and curiosity sparked.

The Kingsmead Book Fair celebrates reading as the starting point of discovery: the moment when the mind stands still, before opening wider. Join us with wonderment and awe on 23 May and enjoy in-depth discussion and heated debate mixed with some out-of-this-world company, good food and drink.

Please follow us on our social media platforms and check back here for updates. We look forward to welcoming you back to this significant literary event.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Kingsmead Trust for bursaries to Kingsmead College Senior School.

Programme

Participants