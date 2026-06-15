Events

Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival blends legacy with the contemporary

This year’s festival promises an immersive experience and is taking place from June 18-20

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Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival

Olive Schreiner.
The Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival is an ideal time to experience culture and cuisine with likeminded bibliophiles. (Supplied)

The Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival is an annual literary celebration in Nxuba (Cradock), honouring Olive Schreiner and the rich storytelling heritage of the Karoo, featuring writers, poets, filmmakers, and educators.

This year’s festival promises an immersive experience, blending the rich heritage of the Karoo with contemporary voices in poetry, memoir writing, and social-media storytelling from June 18-20.

Anyone who has not yet experience the joy of coming home in the historic “story street” – a street filled with houses lovingly restored by the Antrobus family who owns the historic Victoria Manor – should jump at the opportunity. The Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival is an ideal time to experience the sumptuous food, the historic settings and warmth radiating from log fires, all while experiencing laughter and friendship with likeminded booklovers.

Click here for the programme.

The home of Olive Schreiner, author of 'The Story of an African Farm'.
The home of Olive Schreiner, author of 'The Story of an African Farm'. (Abri Liebenberg)

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