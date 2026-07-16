Celebrate Mandela Day with the LitDistrict

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See and tour City Library on Saturday.

“Without language, one cannot talk to people and understand them; one cannot share their hopes and aspirations, grasp their history, appreciate their poetry, or savour their songs.” - Nelson Mandela

Johannesburg Lit District includes over 70 booksellers and bookstores, the City Library and surrounding community green spaces. Join them for events and a chance to the library on Saturday!

At the Johannesburg City Library

See and tour City Library on Saturday. (Bridge Books)

On July 18 the Johannesburg City Library will be open from 9am to 2pm.

The library will offer free tours of the beautifully restored, historic library. The first tour will start at 10am and the second at 12pm. Spaces are limited so ensure you pre-book for the tours by emailing news@litdistrict.co.za.

The children’s section of the library will be open and hosting readings for the kids as well as other fun activities.

The library will also showcase some of the services available, including the certification training available for Microsoft and Cisco.

The LitDistrict team are regulars at the City Library. (Bridge Books)

And we’ll have a special day in the park in collaboration with Food & Trees for Africa, Fortress Real Estate Investments, Bridge Books, and the Joburg LitDistrict.

We are creating long-term, meaningful community assets for everyone around the city, with permanent Book Nests that we’re stocking with books for all ages.

It will be a day for the whole family, packed full of activities including

Seedling Planting

Book Nest where volunteers can help build the community

“Stories for Freedom” storytelling session

Community park cleanup

Kids Pop-Up Library

Eco-Stories with gardening themed children’s books

At Donald Mackay Park

When: July 17 2026, 10am - 1.30pm

Where: Donald Mackay Park, Corner of Joe Slovo Dr and Abel Road, Berea

Come be part of the community effort and bring books into the park!

Book Nest where volunteers can help build the community

“Stories for Freedom” storytelling session

Community park cleanup

Kids Pop-Up Library

Eco-Stories with gardening themed children’s books

“It is not beyond our power to create a world in which all children have access to a good education. Those who do not believe this have small imaginations.” - Nelson Mandela