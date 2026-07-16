Celebrate Mandela Day with the LitDistrict

“Without language, one cannot talk to people and understand them; one cannot share their hopes and aspirations, grasp their history, appreciate their poetry, or savour their songs.” - Nelson Mandela
Johannesburg Lit District includes over 70 booksellers and bookstores, the City Library and surrounding community green spaces. Join them for events and a chance to the library on Saturday!
At the Johannesburg City Library
On July 18 the Johannesburg City Library will be open from 9am to 2pm.
The library will offer free tours of the beautifully restored, historic library. The first tour will start at 10am and the second at 12pm. Spaces are limited so ensure you pre-book for the tours by emailing news@litdistrict.co.za.
The children’s section of the library will be open and hosting readings for the kids as well as other fun activities.
The library will also showcase some of the services available, including the certification training available for Microsoft and Cisco.
And we’ll have a special day in the park in collaboration with Food & Trees for Africa, Fortress Real Estate Investments, Bridge Books, and the Joburg LitDistrict.
We are creating long-term, meaningful community assets for everyone around the city, with permanent Book Nests that we’re stocking with books for all ages.
It will be a day for the whole family, packed full of activities including
- Seedling Planting
- Book Nest where volunteers can help build the community
- “Stories for Freedom” storytelling session
- Community park cleanup
- Kids Pop-Up Library
- Eco-Stories with gardening themed children’s books
At Donald Mackay Park
When: July 17 2026, 10am - 1.30pm
Where: Donald Mackay Park, Corner of Joe Slovo Dr and Abel Road, Berea
Come be part of the community effort and bring books into the park!
- Book Nest where volunteers can help build the community
- “Stories for Freedom” storytelling session
- Community park cleanup
- Kids Pop-Up Library
- Eco-Stories with gardening themed children’s books
“It is not beyond our power to create a world in which all children have access to a good education. Those who do not believe this have small imaginations.” - Nelson Mandela
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