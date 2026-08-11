Open Book Festival 2026 programme live

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s time to browse Open Book Fest’s programme and make some difficult choices about what to attend! Please note when booking that you will need to choose between general access, early access and wheelchair access tickets.

Every year the Open Book Festival runs a weekend of events carefully curated to bring a diverse community together who all share a deep love of stories. We have made sure that there is something for everyone.

Our topics and themes range widely from writing to politics, gender identity to poetry performances.

FIND THE PERFECT EVENTS FOR YOU

□Africa & Diaspora □Climate Change □Future Thinking

□Gender Politics □Heritage □Humour & Light-hearted

□Mental Health □Poetry □Queerness □Xenophobia □Youth

With such a wide variety to choose from, we have made it easier to find what you love. Our website now allows you to filter the programme by theme.

Tickets are available via Webtickets.