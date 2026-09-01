Open Book Festival is almost here

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From panel discussions to workshops to literary quizzes to local arts 'n crafts: Open Book Festival offers it all - and more.

From panel discussions to workshops to literary quizzes to local arts 'n crafts: Open Book Festival offers it all - and more. (Supplied)

The much loved Open Book Festival returns to Cape Town from September 4-6, with over 120 participants and over 60 events.

Beginning in 2011, the Festival has built a loyal following over the years, due largely to a programme that provides a platform for difficult conversations through the lens of books. Themes include everything from African identity to queerness, and from gender based violence to future thinking.

‘Highlighting anything on the programme is close to impossible, but this year we have introduced filters on our website that should help people to search by theme.’ says Frankie Murrey, Festival Coordinator and Curator. She continues, ‘I would definitely ensure I had tickets to Conversations with Mohale, a Festival favourite. I would also make sure I attended at least one of the poetry performances we have on the programme – South Africa is home to some incredible talent. And finally, I would definitely not miss African Identities | African Cosmologies – the panel there is just fantastic.’

Mervyn Sloman, Festival Director’s top picks are Director’s Choice and Reflections on Parents,

‘Am I looking forward to this or am I scared shitless about the responsibility of doing justice to three fantastic books on stage? Some of both. Lulama Mali’s Held, The Comfort of Distant Stars by I.O. Echeruo, and Selali Fiamanya’s novel Before We Hit the Ground are three of the finest books I’ve read this year and it is a huge privilege for me to play a small role in spreading the love I have for these books on stage at Open Book. My second pick is Reflections on Parents. I have a complicated relationship with my memory of my parents. I sit with a lot of anger at them and simultaneously try not to be judgemental because I understand that they were flawed human beings who went through a lot in their lives. I’m really looking forward to this discussion and how the possibilities of forgiveness are reflected on in a discussion chaired by Kelly Smith, someone who always does a wonderfully empathetic and entertaining job of facilitating conversations.’

Open Book is not just about the conversations that happen on stage. Integral to the atmosphere that informs the three days is the bustling Marketplace. This is home to creative workers, selected partners, activists and more. Take some time to browse what is available, and get to know the people behind the tables. Highlights include the Letterhead Lounge with a book swap, crafting opportunities at Cape Town Craft Club, zine creation with Make Muck, and a collaborative mural with HC 360.

For those looking to find new reads, the festival provides some incredible opportunities – it is here that you will find everyone from exciting debut voices to those who are established literary icons. Excitingly, this is the first year that Open Book is fully international again. Writers joining the Festival from outside of South Africa include Sanah Ahsan, Krystle Zara Appiah, Lọlá Ákínmádé, I.O. Echeruo, Selali Fiamanya, David Lambert, Faraaz Mahomed, Donica Merhazion and Sahra Noor.

For programme updates and more information visit our website at openbookfestival.co.za

For the latest news, follow @openbookfet on Instagram and BlueSky, and @openbookfestival on Facebook and LinkedIn.