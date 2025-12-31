Richard Osman’s ‘The Impossible Fortune’: one killer read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Impossible Fortune

Richard Osman

Penguin Viking

The endearing quartet of the Thursday Murder Club – Elizabeth, Joyce, Ron and Ibrahim - are back in their retirement complex of Coopers’ Chase for a fifth outing. Of course, it’s not entirely believable, but then, it’s not meant to be. And it is enormous fun. If you are looking for a relaxing read over a stressful holiday season, you can’t do much better than this one.

In The Last Devil to Die, the previous novel in the series, Elizabeth’s husband died from dementia – a topic Richard Osman handled with charm and gentleness – there is enough reality in this series to make it compelling. Elizabeth is perhaps not back to her sharpest, but the others are supporting her, and things begin to prickle her antennae at Joyce’s daughter’s wedding when the best man confides to her that someone is trying to kill him. The wedding itself is vintage Osman – funny and clever as it deals with the prickliness that can be a part of the mother/daughter relationship in stressful moments like a wedding. And Joyce and Joanna are very good at rubbing each other up the wrong way.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is feeling lonely, even though he is busy counselling a convicted drug dealer, and Ron is facing troubles of his own with his daughter and beloved grandson struggling in an abusive domestic relationship.

However, it is the misfortunes of the best man that drive the plot. He has a business partner, and they run a storage facility for secrets – much safer than storing them on a computer it seems. But to open the safe that holds their own secret fortune, each of them has to put in a code – and each of them only knows their own code. And as things move along, one of them ends up dead and the other missing.

But it would take more than that to defeat the Murder Club. They have a wide range of contacts – police, ex (or maybe not ex) secret service agents, criminals, scammers and possible hit-men and hit-women – and they put them to good use in their efforts to crack the codes and, just maybe, get their hands on a fortune in crypto currency as well as find the missing person. But, inevitably, not everything is going to be quite what it seems.

Yes, Osman has created a fantasy world for his quartet of retirees, but it is a world with enough reality, warmth and heart for anyone.