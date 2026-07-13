EXTRACT | “They’re cartel boys. You can’t touch that”

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ABOUT THE BOOK

When Zuko Mbeki, a jobless Xhosa young man, who spends his time in a shebeen in Upington, filled with shacks, one in which he lives with his brother Thamsanqa, his wife Nomsa and their seven children, learns from the TV in the shebeen, that the alleged murderers of his sister-in-law have been acquitted by the court, he sets out to find them.

Nomsa and a Zimbabwean woman, Rufaro, were shot and their bodies fed to pigs in an attempt to dispose of the evidence and conceal the crime.

Rufaro’s husband, Chenzira, was allegedly shot at during the incident but survived.

Zuko has to find a way into Orania as a construction worker to find the shooters and kill them in violent and brutal ways.

Murder in Orania is a tale of family love, nationalism, racism and crime.

EXTRACT

Chapter 1

The television was mounted too high for comfort, as if whoever had fixed it there believed that important things ought to be watched with a strained neck. It leaned slightly to the left, or maybe that was the illusion of the crooked bracket, but every few minutes someone in the shebeen would glance up, squint, and adjust their head as though clarity might come from the effort. The volume was louder than necessary, competing with the music that pulsed unevenly from a speaker near the bar, a bassline that kept slipping out of rhythm like a man too drunk to walk straight.

Zuko sat at a plastic table with a ring of dried beer marking its center, his fingers resting on the cool, damp surface. His bottle was half-finished. It had been half-finished for a long time. Around him, the room performed its usual choreography. Laughter rose and collapsed. A woman in a yellow headscarf argued with a man who nodded too quickly, conceding nothing. Someone near the door coughed with a violence that suggested either illness or habit. It was all familiar enough that it required no attention.

'Murder in Orania' is a tale of family love, nationalism, racism and crime. (Bayan Street Books)

What drew attention, finally, was not the television itself but the change in tone. The music did not stop, but it receded, as if embarrassed by what had interrupted it. The anchor’s voice came through first as a kind of intrusion, polished and unbothered, carrying with it the faint echo of a studio far removed from this room with its sticky floor and air thick with sweat and alcohol.

“...the accused have been acquitted of all charges,” the anchor was saying. “The presiding judge cited critical evidence mishandled by SAPS, rendering key testimonies inadmissible...”

There was a flicker of movement on the screen. Faces appeared. Men in clean shirts, one of them smiling in a way that seemed less like relief and more like confirmation of something he had known all along. Behind them, the courthouse steps gleamed with a kind of official brightness that did not belong to anything Zuko recognized.

He did not lean forward. He did not shift his position. The announcement did not alter the angle of his body or the placement of his hands. But something in him narrowed, like a lens tightening to bring a distant object into focus.“...in connection with the deaths of Nomsa Dlamini and Rufaro Moyo...”

A man at the next table clicked his tongue softly, not in sympathy but in acknowledgment, the way one acknowledges the weather. “Eish,” he said, and then, to no one in particular, “I told you.”

Another voice, closer to the bar, answered him without turning. “They’re cartel boys. You can’t touch that.” There was no outrage in the statement. It was offered with the calm authority of someone explaining a rule that everyone already understood. You cannot touch that. The sentence hung for a moment, then dissolved into the room, absorbed by the laughter that resumed, by the music that grew bolder again, by the scraping of chairs and the clink of bottles.

On the screen, the men descended the courthouse steps. One of them laughed, his head tilted back slightly, exposing his throat in a gesture that might have been careless if it were not so deliberate. The camera lingered just long enough to capture that laugh, to make it available for repetition in the minds of those watching, and then cut back to the anchor, who had already moved on. “In other news...”

Zuko’s eyes remained fixed on the television for a second longer than necessary, as if there might be some correction, some interruption that would retract what had just been said. But the story had already been replaced. A fire in Durban. A municipal dispute. The world, efficient in its indifference, continued.

He lifted his bottle and took a sip. The beer had gone warm. It did not matter.

Nomsa had laughed like that once, or something close to it, though the memory resisted precision. It was not the same laugh. Hers had been less certain, as if it carried within it the possibility of embarrassment, of sudden self-awareness.

She had laughed with her hand half-raised, ready to cover her mouth if the moment demanded it. That was what he remembered now, absurdly, not the sound but the gesture. The hand hovering, undecided.

Rufaro, on the other hand, had rarely laughed without commitment. When he found something funny, it seemed to claim him entirely. His shoulders would shake, his eyes would close, and for a brief interval he would be unreachable, suspended in a private clarity that excluded everything else. Zuko had envied that, though he would not have said so. Envy implied a desire to possess, and what Rufaro had was not something that could be acquired through effort or imitation.

He placed the bottle back on the table with more care than the action required. Around him, the room had settled back into itself. The interruption had been processed and discarded. Even the man who had said “I told you” was now engaged in a different conversation, his earlier certainty repurposed for a new subject.

Zuko tried to recall the exact words the anchor had used. “Evidence mishandled.” The phrase had a peculiar neutrality to it, as though it described a minor inconvenience, a misplaced file, a procedural oversight. It did not suggest intention. It did not suggest consequence. It was a phrase designed to absorb outrage, to flatten it into something administrative.

He imagined the evidence itself, whatever it had been. Photographs, perhaps. Statements. A weapon. Objects that had once carried weight, now reduced to technicalities. Mishandled. The word implied clumsiness, an accident. Someone dropping something that should have been held securely. Someone failing to follow a protocol. It did not account for the possibility that the mishandling was the protocol.

“You see?” the man at the next table was saying now, his voice louder, more animated. “This is how it is. Today it is them, tomorrow it is someone else. You think the police are there for you?” He laughed, but there was no humour in it. “They are there for whoever pays.” His companion nodded, though whether in agreement or simply in recognition of the need to respond was unclear. “It has always been like this.” Always. The word carried its own kind of absolution. If something has always been, then it requires no explanation, no remedy. It exists outside the realm of change.

Zuko shifted his gaze from the television to the people in the room. He looked at them not as individuals but as a collective arrangement, a set of movements and responses that formed a pattern. The pattern was familiar. It was the pattern of accommodation. Of knowing and continuing anyway. Of adjusting one’s expectations until they fit the available reality.

A woman passed by his table, her hip brushing lightly against his arm. She did not apologize, and he did not expect her to. Contact in this place was incidental, pretty much unavoidable. It carried no meaning beyond the fact of proximity.

He realized, with a faint surprise, that he had been waiting for something. Not for the acquittal, which had already occurred, nor for any reversal of it, which he did not believe possible. He had been waiting for a reaction that would match the scale of what had been announced. Something louder, sharper. A disruption. But there was none. The room had absorbed the news with the efficiency of long practice. It had been catalogued under the category of things that happen and cannot be altered.

He felt, not anger exactly, but a tightening, a compression that seemed to originate somewhere behind his ribs. It was not a sudden sensation. It had been forming for some time, accumulating in increments too small to register individually. Now, with the anchor’s voice still echoing faintly in his mind, it reached a point of recognition. “They’re cartel boys. You can’t touch that.” The sentence returned to him, not as information but as a boundary. It defined the limits of action, of possibility.

It was both a warning and a justification. He wondered who had first said it, in whatever form it had originally taken. Who had decided that certain people existed beyond reach, beyond consequence. It was not a decision that could be traced to a single moment or a single person. It was the result of countless small concessions, each one insignificant on its own, together forming a structure that appeared, from a distance, inevitable.

Murder in Orania is published by Bayan Street Books and available online and in all good bookstores. Extract provided by J Doubled Publicity.