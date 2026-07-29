REVIEW | “It gives language to feelings so many women have been carrying in silence”

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'The Guilt Pill' by Saumya Dave asks difficult questions about success, sacrifice and self-worth without pretending there are easy answers.

The Guilt Pill

Saumya Dave

There are books you enjoy, books you admire, and then there are books that quietly hold up a mirror to your own life. The Guilt Pill by Saumya Dave was that kind of book for me.

On the surface, it’s a novel about motherhood, ambition and the impossible expectations placed on women. But beneath that, it’s an exploration of the invisible emotional labour women carry every single day. The constant mental checklists. The guilt. The feeling that no matter how much you’re doing, you’re somehow still falling short.

As a mother, wife, business owner and someone who has spent years trying to keep every plate spinning, Maya’s story felt painfully familiar. I saw myself in her desperate attempt to be everything to everyone. The dependable one. The fixer. The person everyone turns to while quietly putting her own needs on hold.

One passage stopped me in my tracks:

“I’ve been spending the last six weeks just making sure I don’t step on anyone’s toes, that I make sure Dev has enough sleep and enough energy to do his job, while rationalizing that it’s fine for me to work on no sleep. That I have to be the one to always monitor every single thing Shaan does.”

How many women silently live this reality every day?

Another moment that resonated deeply was when Maya’s therapist says:

“Sometimes, the things that defined us back then can morph into how we measure our self-worth and capabilities as adults.”

For Maya, it was being the responsible older sister. For so many of us, it’s becoming the woman who always copes, always gives and always sacrifices. Somewhere along the way, our value becomes tangled up in how indispensable we are.

Then came another line that felt almost uncomfortably familiar:

“I don’t want any of that anymore. And what if I’m done hustling just to prove something? I’m exhausted.”

That sentence lingered with me. We live in a world that celebrates hustle and applauds women for doing it all, yet rarely asks what it’s costing them. What happens when a woman is expected to live and thrive in a man’s world while still carrying the emotional and practical responsibilities that society continues to assign almost exclusively to women?

That question sits at the heart of The Guilt Pill, and it’s one that stayed with me long after I finished the final page.

While this is ultimately women’s fiction, Dave cleverly threads a hint of mystery through the story. It isn’t a thriller in the traditional sense, but the novel is framed around Maya’s disappearance, and from the very first pages readers are left wondering not if something happens, but how it all unravels.

As the story progresses, the speculation grows. Who was involved? Did drugs play a role? Was she having an affair? Every rumour adds another layer of tension, making it impossible not to keep turning the pages. When the pivotal event finally arrives, the suspense intensifies, giving the novel an unexpected psychological thriller edge that complements its emotional depth.

And yes, there is a magical guilt pill at the heart of the story. But while the premise flirts with magical realism, the emotions couldn’t feel more authentic. Because there is no pill that erases the guilt mothers carry. No medication for wondering if you’re giving enough to your children, your marriage, your parents, your career or yourself.

The real magic of The Guilt Pill isn’t the pill at all.

It’s that it gives language to feelings so many women have been carrying in silence.

Saumya Dave has written a compassionate, thought-provoking novel that blends contemporary fiction with elements of mystery, while offering an unflinching look at motherhood, ambition, burnout and identity. It asks difficult questions about success, sacrifice and self-worth without pretending there are easy answers.

I closed this book feeling seen.

Because the truth is, there is no magical guilt pill. There is only the daily work of learning that our worth isn’t measured by how much we sacrifice or how many people we save before ourselves.

If you’ve ever been the one everyone depends on. If you’ve ever felt like you’re juggling a hundred balls in the air while wondering whether you’re enough. If you’ve ever questioned whether you can have ambition without guilt, or rest without shame, then The Guilt Pill will resonate in ways you don’t expect.

It certainly did with me.