EXTRACT | A tale of nightmares, VR, psychological suspense: ‘Seil’ by Morné Dieperink

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'Seil' explores the dark intersection of virtual reality, trauma, and morality in a world increasingly shaped by screens and simulations.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Seil Roberts is 36, a devoted husband and father of two young daughters, and a newly appointed game tester at Bright Worlds, a cutting-edge virtual-reality gaming company. On the surface, his life is steady and full — until he’s assigned to review a new VR title called Paradox. What begins as routine work quickly fractures the world he thought he knew.

Recurring nightmares start to claw at his sleep, each one more vivid than the last. Then a single cryptic phone call sends him spiralling into a chilling mystery — one that links him to the long-forgotten faces of six missing children. As the boundaries between memory and illusion blur, Seil is forced to confront a truth buried deep within his past. His nightmares hold the key, but unlocking them may cost him everything.

Seil explores the dark intersection of virtual reality, trauma, and morality in a world increasingly shaped by screens and simulations. Through Seil’s descent into the world of Paradox — a VR game unlike anything he’s ever encountered — Dieperink challenges readers to question what is real, what is constructed, and what we choose to believe.

Blending psychological suspense with speculative fiction, Seil is more than a dystopian thriller. It is a mirror held up to our tech-obsessed age, asking what it means to be human when reality can be rewritten.

'Seil' by Morné Dieperink. (Reach Publishers)

EXTRACT:

I’m super excited, but also kind of nervous today. Why? Well, firstly, the office is holding a party for little old me… Why? Well, two reasons, in fact. Firstly, today marks my one year of employment with Bright Worlds. Secondly, and this is the thing that gets me so riled up… is the fact that Paradox is being released tonight at 8pm, to the public. Well, it’s still only a beta version, but it’s still quite a big deal.

From tonight, hundreds of comments, if not thousands, will be given on Paradox, and since it is my project, and if the public decides to hate the game, my game testing career will end prematurely. Needless to say, the wife and two kids, plus two-and-a-half-month-old Jimmy, will be accompanying me tonight to this bash being held in my honour.

I expected the whole shenanigans to be a tiny office gathering, but evidently it turns out I was horribly mistaken. Upon arrival I see to my complete dismay that what seems to be half the town has decided to show.

Now smiling down awkwardly at my wife, I mention, “I think we are at the wrong place.”

Taking my hand, she replies, “Stop being so modest, honey; this is all for you. Enjoy it and be proud of yourself.”

“Well, look who finally decided to show up at his own party!” It’s Lucy, my charming co-worker. First smiling at the kids, then at my wife, she says, “I can show you the kiddie’s area, and afterwards we girls can go and have ourselves a cocktail or two if you want.”

And just like that, I’m standing all alone in a sea of 100 strangers, smiling stupidly. In my quest to try to locate the bar, I run into none other than John.

“Seil! Just the man I’m looking for.”

Smiling my fakest smile, I reply, “Well, unfortunately I can’t quite say the same.” I know, I know! Employment rule 101: never get snippy with your employer… But by God, I’m not even here for five minutes, and this man already has some reason to be looking for me.

“You will never guess who pitched up tonight!”

With a wide grin on my face, I ask, trying my utmost best to look interested. “Who?”

John frantically looks from side to side through the crowd, and upon finally finding whoever he is looking for, smiles and says, “Follow me!”

“Follow me? Who is that?” I reply sarcastically but decide to follow John to wherever or whomever he is taking me to. I honestly can’t say why I feel so irritated tonight. Might be my nerves, but whatever the cause might be, I am desperately praying that John doesn’t push the wrong buttons tonight, so to speak, for his own sake and mine.

“Seil, I would like you to meet Mr Naki.”

Mr Naki is a short, stout and old Chinese man with a peculiar glow in his eyes.

Upon shaking his hand, John smiles and says, “The one and only creator of Paradox.”

That last statement catches me off guard and leaves me staring at the man like an open-mouthed lunatic. I just can’t believe I finally get to meet the brilliant mastermind behind the brilliant game. Just being in his presence gives me a strange butterfly sensation in the pit of my stomach.

“It is an honour to meet you, Mr Roberts,” Mr Naki says in an excellent Asian accent, smiling a warm grandfather-like smile.

“Please, Mr Naki, the honour is all mine.”

Shifting his gaze to John, Naki says, “Will you mind if I have a few words with Mr Roberts in private?”

With painfully clear disappointment and concern radiating from his face, John reluctantly agrees and pretends to go off to find us all some drinks.

Taking me by the arm and guiding me to the very back of the crowd, smiling all the while, Mr Naki stops, turns and says, “It truly is a great honour to finally meet you, Damian-San.”

I don’t know why he just called me Damian, but the weird thing is when he said it, it felt as if my ears popped at the very mention of the name.

“We have been looking for you for quite a while.”

Swallowing awkwardly, I reply, “Looking for me for what exactly?”

Smiling warmly, he answers, “You’ll know everything in the appropriate time and place. First I would like to ask you a few things if you don’t mind, of course.”

Without waiting for any response or any sort of approval from my side, he continues, “Are you happy, Damian-San?”

There he goes with that name again! Am I happy? What kind of question is that?

“I guess so. Your game has really gripped me.

Shaking his head in disappointment, he cuts right into my reply, “I’m not referring to Paradox. I mean, with your own wellbeing… your life…” Upon saying those last two words, he spreads his arms wide as if expecting an embrace.

Frowning, I reply, “I guess so. I have a wonderful wife and beautiful children, a house many can only dream of, Mr Naki. I’m sorry if this sounds rude, and I mean no disrespect or offence, but what has my personal wellbeing or life got to do with you?”

This comment only makes the inquisitive old bastard smile. “All with time, Damian-Sa…”

Just then John returns with three vodkas on a tray, causing Mr Naki to swallow his words.

“Well, Mr Roberts, it has been a great pleasure to meet you, and since your esteemed employer has returned, I would like to extend our offer to you right here in his presence.”

Is it just me, or did this Mr Naki’s whole conversation just shift 180°?

“We have decided it is only appropriate that you continue testing our game until the full release next year.”

Without giving me any chance at all, John leaps into the conversation.

“Brilliant! It would be an honour for us all here at Bright Worlds.”

Bowing a deep bow, Mr Naki gives us his final farewell and leaves us in the back, smiling stupidly back at one another.

“What an absolute inspiration of a man,” John exclaims overenthusiastically, and then throws his right arm around my shoulders “Come on, Seil, the night is young, and so are we. Let me introduce you to a few very important people in the hierarchy of the game testing world.”