Literary l’amour is here | Danielle Steele and Zibu Sithole V-Day giveaway

ABOUT THE DEVIL’S DAUGHTER

From billion-copy bestselling author Danielle Steel, The Devil’s Daughter is a fascinating portrait of two very different sisters: one a beautiful sociopath; the other, an academic, who loves her no matter what.

Billie and Mickie Banks grew up on a small farm in the American Mid-West. As sisters, they couldn’t be more different. Billie, kind, loving and a gifted science graduate, longs for love. While hard-hearted Mickie, who has no interest in education or her sister, relies on her striking looks and charm, and has no regard for who she hurts to get everything and everyone she wants.

Determined to seek fame and fortune, Mickie moves to Los Angeles and becomes a model. She swiftly becomes involved with Alex Addison, a rich, smooth-talking, but unscrupulous surgeon. Billie, who has joined her sister in LA where work is more plentiful, becomes deeply suspicious of the mystery around Mickie’s new life and the person she’s involved with, but her concern and love for her sister is met with contempt.

But just as Mickie discovers the life of wealth and extravagance she’s always craved, a major scandal threatens to blow her seemingly perfect world apart. Is Alex a criminal or is he a genius? As Mickie risks a prison sentence, Billie must ask herself whether bad people can ever truly change.

ABOUT THE ZOLA SERIES

'The Thing with Zola' by Zibu Sithole. (Supplied)

The Thing With Zola

Twenty-nine-year-old Zola has spent the past ten years working and studying in Europe, thanks to a series of high school bursaries and opportunities that allowed her to escape the hardships of South Africa. But when her visa finally expires and there are no further prospects in sight, she has no choice but to leave behind her life, lover and the dreams she has begun to build in Germany and return home to an uncertain future. The Thing with Zola is a humorous and sexy beach read about a young woman navigating the working world, family politics and an unexpected office romance, all while trying to figure out her place in a country that no longer feels like home. Basically, it’s complicated.

'I Do ... Don't I'? by Zibu Sithole. (Supplied)

I Do ... Don’t I?

I Do ... Don’t I? is the much-anticipated sequel to the popular novel The Thing with Zola. It continues the sparkling and tender love story of free-spirited Zola and charismatic Mbali, traversing the vibrant landscapes of Kigali and Johannesburg as they navigate a long-distance relationship and the question of commitment. Will they say I do? The cast is complete with the interweaving of the vivacious Okuhle on her heart-stirring journey to marriage, the audacious Thobile rebelling against societal norms, and the stoic Ongama navigating upheavals in her married life. Personal desires collide with expectations, painting a unique picture of the nuances of love, dreams, and the trials of responsibilities and relationshipping. The result is a whirlwind of emotions, laughter, poignant revelations and the quest for a fairytale ending. I Do … Don’t I? is guaranteed to sweep you off your feet.

'Love, Zola' is the latest title in Sithole's heroine's journey. (Supplied)

Love, Zola

Love, Zola is the captivating continuation of Zola’s vibrant, heart-stirring story. From career pressures to unexpected confessions, Zola and Mbali’s journey tests their understanding of commitment and what a happy ending truly looks like. Okuhle’s return to Joburg brings unfinished business — not just with her relationship but also with Zola, whose successes only serve as painful reminders of what she’s lost. Meanwhile, Zozo’s happily-ever-after in Durban is shaken as old feelings resurface. Filled with tension, passion and poignant revelations, Love, Zola is a story of self-discovery, second chances and the challenges of modern relationships. Can love survive when the past refuses to let go?

HOW TO ENTER

To win one of two copies of The Devil’s Daughter, answer the following question and send your reply to mila@book.co.za by February 14: What are the first names of the Banks’ sisters?

To win a set of the three books in the Zola-series, answer the following question and send your reply to mila@book.co.za by February 14: Between which two cities do Zola and Mbali pursue their long-distance relationship?