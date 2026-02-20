Sunday Times Literary Awards: Call for entries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Publishers are invited to submit their titles for the Sunday Times Literary Awards.

Publishers are invited to submit their titles for the Sunday Times Literary Awards. (Arena Holdings)

This year we celebrate nearly 40 years of the Sunday Times Literary Awards, recognising local nonfiction since 1989 and fiction since 2001. Books are one of the vital pillars of the Sunday Times, and over the past three decades the awards have become synonymous with truth-telling, holding the powerful to account, and books that transport us to the past, the future, known and unknown worlds, safe places, dangerous spaces, adventures and a mélange of emotions.

Since their inception, the annual Sunday Times Literary Awards have become established as the most prestigious South African prizes for local works of nonfiction and fiction.

The non-fiction award criteria asks that “the winner should demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity”.

From thought leaders to memoirists and authors who take sociopolitical risks, these accounts cast a light on who we are as a people.

In 2001, the Sunday Times fiction prize was introduced, encouraging and recognising excellence in novels with stories that explore our multifaceted country in a multitude of ways, with the stipulation that the winning title should be one of “rare imagination and style ... a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of contemporary fiction”.

PLEASE REWRiTE MILS: Whereas the criteria for the winning titles in their respective categories remain unchanged, the designation of the awards has undergone a number of metamorphoses.

A restructuring in 2015 saw the nonfiction and fiction prizes being brought together and renamed The Sunday Times Literary Awards, with the fiction prize renamed the Barry Ronge Fiction Prize, commemorating the late author and critic.

Khumisho Moguerane, non-fiction award winner, and Shubnum Khan, fiction prize winner, during the Sunday Times Literary Awards held at Arena Events. (MASI LOSI)

While still carrying the overall title of Sunday Times Literary Awards, the categories are now known as the non-fiction award and fiction prize.

Last year, Shubnum Khan took home the fiction prize for The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil (Pan Macmillan/Picador SA).

“Khan captures the history and lived experiences of South Africa’s Indian community with unparalleled erudition, honesty and sensitivity,” said the judges.

The story unfolds in Akbar Manzil, a haunted and rundown seaside mansion in Durban, which has been around for almost a century. The narrative meanders through different epochs, from the early 20th century to the present.

The winner of the non-fiction award was Khumisho Moguerane for Morafe: Person, Family and Nation in Colonial Bechuanaland, 1880s–1950s (Jacana Media).

In Morafe, Moguerane explores two generations of the prominent Molema family. They were “border people” who straddled what would become present-day South Africa and Botswana. The judges said: “This book is a historical landmark, a watershed in the shape and direction of African studies.”

This is a call for entries

Submissions are invited from publishers for the 2026 Sunday Times Literary Awards for non-fiction and fiction.