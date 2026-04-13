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Call for submissions: ‘Unheard Voices’ short story anthology

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Holland House

New South African writers are invited to submit short stories for an anthology to be published in SA and the UK. (Holland House)

Holland House presents the opportunity for new South African writers, who have not had a full-length book published, to write a short story of any genre for a new anthology.

This anthology will be edited by three of Karen Jennings’ honour students in collaboration with Holland House ,and published in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Closing date: June 14 2026

Rules

  • Every entry will be checked for AI
  • Writer must not have a full-length book published and must be aged 18+ years
  • Must have South African citizenship
  • All entries must be written in English, using size 12 pt
  • Any genre is welcome, 2,000 to 5,000 words in length
  • The short story that is being submitted must NOT be published elsewhere
  • Entries should include one descriptive sentence about the story
  • Include the first six digits of your ID number to prove your citizenship

Entries should be emailed as attachments to: contact@hhousebooks.com

For full details visit Call for Submissions: Unheard Voices | Holland House Books

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