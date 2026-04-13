Call for submissions: ‘Unheard Voices’ short story anthology

Holland House presents the opportunity for new South African writers, who have not had a full-length book published, to write a short story of any genre for a new anthology.
This anthology will be edited by three of Karen Jennings’ honour students in collaboration with Holland House ,and published in South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Closing date: June 14 2026
Rules
- Every entry will be checked for AI
- Writer must not have a full-length book published and must be aged 18+ years
- Must have South African citizenship
- All entries must be written in English, using size 12 pt
- Any genre is welcome, 2,000 to 5,000 words in length
- The short story that is being submitted must NOT be published elsewhere
- Entries should include one descriptive sentence about the story
- Include the first six digits of your ID number to prove your citizenship
Entries should be emailed as attachments to: contact@hhousebooks.com
For full details visit Call for Submissions: Unheard Voices | Holland House Books
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