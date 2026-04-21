Kingsmead Book Fair – one small chapter, one giant leap for imagination

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Kingsmead Book Fair's diverse programme includes over 150 authors participating in no less than 80 sessions throughout the day in the adult, young adult and children’s programmes.

Books move us because they introduce us to something we have never encountered before: an idea, a feeling, a world that makes the mind pause. The Kingsmead Book Fair is an observatory of books, authors and stories that invite awe and reflection. Every book shines differently, and every reader responds in their own way, yet all are connected by the shared experience of wonder.

Kingsmead College will host the 14th annual Book Fair on Saturday, May 23 in association with Standard Bank – Wealth and Investment, Fasken, Exclusive Books and Media Partner Hot 102.7.

Situated in the hub of Johannesburg’s business centre with convenient transport links, Kingsmead College is ideally positioned to draw people from nearby towns and suburbs. The school has fantastic venues in which to hold sessions, all close to each other.

Every book shines differently, and every reader responds in their own way, yet all are connected by the shared experience of wonder. (Kingsmead Book Fair)

The Kingsmead Book Fair celebrates reading as the starting point of discovery: the moment when the mind stands still, before opening wider.

“We are excited about the number authors and diversity of genres represented on our programme this year. We have worked hard to create sessions that expose visitors to rich and varied topics. We hope that this year’s programme, which includes the work of over 150 authors, creates a platform for imagination to be awakened and curiosity sparked,” says Alex Bouche, the Director of the Kingsmead Book Fair.

The day offers over 80 sessions split across adult, young adult, and children’s programmes.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Kingsmead Trust which provides bursaries to enable young women to benefit from an excellent education in the Senior School.