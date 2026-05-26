Call for entries: Gerald Kraak Prize Anthology

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The anthology celebrates African voices on the topics of gender, human rights and sexuality, a continuing joint initiative of the Jacana Literary Foundation and the Other Foundation.

Writers, poets, visual artists and photographers across Africa, of all genders and sexualities, are encouraged to submit. This year’s anthology theme is: Lesbian, bisexual and queer women.

Submissions for the sixth Gerald Kraak Anthology and Prize will be open from May 25 2026 and will close on August 18 2026.

Rules for submission can be found here

Created in honour of the late activist Gerald Kraak’s extraordinary legacy of supporting human rights, this prize advances his contribution to building a world that is safe and welcoming to all.

This unique prize calls for multi-layered, brave and stirring African voices that represent a new wave of fresh storytelling, one that provokes thought on and from writers, poets, visual artists and photographers across the spectrum of gender and sexuality.

Gerald Kraak (1956–2014) was a passionate champion of social justice, an anti-apartheid activist and the head of the Atlantic Philanthropies’ Reconciliation and Human Rights Programme in South Africa.

About The Other Foundation

The Other Foundation is an African trust that gathers support for those who are working to protect and advance the rights, wellbeing and social inclusion of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities – and gives support in a smart way that helps groups to work better for lasting change.

About The Jacana Literary Foundation

The Jacana Literary Foundation (JLF) is a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to promote and foster writing excellence from Africa through a number of initiatives. By securing funding for key projects, the JLF aims to publish literature that might not otherwise see publication for purely commercial reasons.

About the Prize and Anthology

Submissions must be in English and the creator from Africa. The winner and runner-up will be awarded cash prizes of R30 000 and R15 000 respectively. They shall be published in the anthology by Jacana Literary Foundation’s publishing partner, Jacana Media.