Good Things Guy introduces inspiring 4-Kids storybook section

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From heart-warming community stories to tales inspired by South Africa’s extraordinary wildlife and everyday heroes, the new section aims to encourage a love for reading while helping children connect with the world around them.

South Africa’s stories of kindness, courage and adventure are being reimagined for a younger generation as Good Things Guy launches a brand-new storybook-inspired section dedicated entirely to children. The new “4 Kids” section will transform real South African good news stories into engaging, age-appropriate adventures designed for younger readers, families and classrooms. From heart-warming community stories to tales inspired by South Africa’s extraordinary wildlife and everyday heroes, the new section aims to encourage a love for reading while helping children connect with the world around them.

Launching during Youth Month, the initiative comes at a time when conversations around literacy, local storytelling and positive content for children are increasingly important.

According to Good Things Guy founder, Brent Lindeque, the inspiration behind the new section is deeply personal. “As a child, some of my happiest memories were going to the library and discovering stories that completely captured my imagination,” says Lindeque. “Many of those stories were proudly South African and they made this country feel magical, adventurous and alive. That feeling stayed with me, and it’s something we wanted to recreate for a new generation of young readers.”

The new section will feature both timeless stories adapted from the Good Things Guy archives as well as current good news stories rewritten in a child-friendly storytelling format. The idea is to make positive local news more accessible and engaging for younger audiences while showcasing stories rooted in South African culture, communities and experiences.

The launch was also sparked by a recent viral online story involving elephants that captured widespread public attention despite later being revealed as fictional. While the story itself may not have been real, Lindeque says it highlighted something powerful about the role storytelling continues to play in people’s lives.

“That moment reminded us how deeply stories still connect people,” he explains. “Stories spark imagination, empathy, curiosity and conversation. We realised there was an opportunity to create something meaningful using real South African stories that children can enjoy, learn from and relate to.”

Unlike fantasy content disconnected from local realities, the 4 Kids section will focus on stories inspired by real events and real people across South Africa, from acts of kindness and resilience to uplifting community initiatives and remarkable animal encounters.

'The Petrol Attendant': A simple act of kindness at a petrol station became a story that touched hearts across South Africa. (Good Things Guy)

In addition to the online section, Good Things Guy will also introduce a dedicated children’s storybook feature within its weekly newsletter, delivering a new South African-inspired story directly to subscribers each week. The feature is expected to appeal not only to parents but also to teachers and schools looking for positive, locally relevant reading material.

Lindeque believes reading remains one of the most powerful tools for shaping creativity and emotional development in children, especially when stories feel familiar and culturally relevant.

“Reading from a young age is one of the greatest gifts we can give children,” says Lindeque. “But there’s something especially meaningful about stories that happen right here at home - stories about our people, our wildlife, our communities and our country. Those are the stories that help children see themselves reflected in the world around them.”

Beyond encouraging literacy, the initiative also aims to inspire optimism and emotional connection through storytelling that celebrates the positive side of South Africa.

At its core, the 4 Kids section is about creating a safe, uplifting and imaginative space where children can discover stories filled with adventure, compassion and hope, while helping families rediscover the joy of reading together.

“Good news shouldn’t only be for adults,” adds Lindeque. “Kids deserve stories that remind them that South Africa is filled with extraordinary people, incredible animals and everyday moments of kindness. If we can inspire even one child to fall in love with reading or believe they can make a difference someday, then we’ve achieved something really special.”