Your mother tongue says it best: entries now open for the 2026 iPendoring Awards

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Say it in your mother tongue: enter the 2026 iPendoring Awards.

iPendoring celebrates work that champions South African languages through storytelling, creativity and design, treating all languages equally and encouraging brands, publishers and creators to produce work that truly speaks South African.

Categories are open to work in South African indigenous languages. With a range of publication design categories, iPendoring seeks the most beautiful and original book covers and layouts. All entries must be at least 70% in one or more of the following: Afrikaans, isiZulu, isiXhosa, isiNdebele, siSwati, Xitsonga, Tshivenda, Setswana, Sepedi, Sesotho or South African Sign Language. Print or digital, we welcome it all – including ebooks that meet the language requirements.

Last year’s awards recognised outstanding work in both student and professional categories, with University of Johannesburg’s From Corner Shop to Kitchen taking Gold in Student Publication Design, and Hierdie is ’n boek oor monsters (Pan Macmillan South Africa) winning Gold in the professional category.

Gold and Silver winners receive not only a trophy and certificate but also the coveted iPendoring winner’s badge for their book covers – a powerful mark of award-winning quality.

Don’t miss your chance to showcase your work and be recognised for creative excellence in South Africa’s indigenous language.

Visit www.pendoring.co.za to learn more and submit your entry.

Entry deadlines

Early bird: on or before August 1 2026

Regular deadline: on or before August 21 2026

Extended deadline: on or before August 28 2026

Questions or need help with your submission? Contact hello@pendoring.co.za