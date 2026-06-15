It’s Open Book competition time

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You’ve heard our stories, now we want to hear from you.

Workshop Week is all wrapped up and we have something for you to put all that fresh inspiration into. Whether you joined our events or not, we hope your creative wheels are turning. We have a challenge for you.

Since our start in 2011, Open Book Festival has grown in such exciting ways.

You’ve heard our stories, now we want to hear from you.

What do you think reflects the Open Book Festival journey?

Using an original piece of writing (>500 words) or visuals of your own creation, show us how you see the Open Book Festival through your personal lens or the community’s.

Every story matters. It’s not about what, or how much you read, but rather the value of the conversations started and perspectives shared. This competition is a chance to bring to life your experiences within this community and show us what it looks like from your eyes.

STAND A CHANCE TO WIN

First place prize: Full festival pass to the 2026 September Open Book Festival as well as a R300 Book Lounge voucher

Second place: Three sets of September Festival tickets (two per chosen event)

Third place: Two sets of September Festival tickets (two per chosen event)

ENTRIES CLOSE 30 JUNE

In order to enter, email your submission to katia@openbookfestival.com, before the end of June. Your email must include “JUNE SUBMISSION” in the subject line. Entries are limited to one per person.