Make a book and change the world with Book Dash

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Calling all creatives! Apply to take part in the next Book Dash in Johannesburg on September 19.

Calling all writers, illustrators and designers! Use the creative skills you practice every day to give a child the gift of a lifetime. Apply to take part at our 25th Book Dash event hosted in Johannesburg on Saturday September 19.

We want your unique superpower to help us celebrate and create beautiful, brand-new African children’s storybooks.

On a single Book Dash day, teams of volunteer creatives work together to make beautiful African children’s books that anyone can freely access, print and distribute. All our books are made in 12-hour sprints by creative professionals who volunteer their time and talent because they believe in our vision. Each team consists of a writer, an illustrator, a designer and an editor. Expert Book Dash facilitators will be around to keep you on track, and help you finish your book.

Book Dash books are freely available for anyone to access worldwide and we have printed and distributed more than 6 million books, enabling families to read with their young children, and set them on the path to success.

In alignment with our event sponsor, the Kgolo Community Development Trust, we are eager to champion local talent, and creatives from the John Taolo Gaetsewe District and the broader Northern Cape are highly encouraged to apply. Travel and accommodation costs for successful candidates from this area will be fully covered by the event sponsor.

Watch the video below to see why our volunteers love Book Dash.