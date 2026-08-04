Inside the judges’ room: a webinar on refining your Gerald Kraak Prize submission

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Are you polishing your submission for the sixth Gerald Kraak Anthology and Prize? This webinar is for you.

For the first time in the history of the Prize, we’re hosting a webinar aimed at bridging the gap between entrants and the judges, giving writers the opportunity to gain insight into the judges’ decisions and refine their submissions before the submission deadline on the 18th of August.

We’re pleased to announce that this year’s judging panel includes Nigerian author and Professor of English Unoma Azuah (Head Judge), whose research focuses on LGBTQ+ rights in Africa. Joining her on the panel are South African journalist, editor and literary critic Shaun de Waal and Ugandan human rights advocate, poet and scholar Stella Nyanzi.

Note: Attendance is optional, but highly recommended. The insights shared in this session could give your submission a competitive edge.

What to expect:

An overview of the Gerald Kraak Anthology and Prize

An introduction to this year’s judging panel

Insights from all three judges on what makes a submission stand out, the qualities they look for in fiction and non-fiction, what works best within the 15,000-word limit, common pitfalls to avoid and how to present a strong submission

Reflections and advice from a previous winner and

a live Q&A with the judges.

If you have any questions, please include them with your RSVP. Our judges will answer them during the Q&A session.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Tuesday, August 11

Time: 7pm–8.30pm

Platform: Zoom

RSVP to diolan@jacana.co.za by Friday, August 7