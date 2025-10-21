EXTRACT | ‘Hope Arising’ by Gerhard Swart

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hope Arising is the inspiring true story of South Africa’s bold attempt to create a world-class electric vehicle (EV) — long before EVs became mainstream. At its heart is the Joule, a sleek and visionary car born from the ambition of four engineers determined to reshape the future of mobility from the southern tip of Africa.

Written by co-founder and lead engineer Gerhard Swart, this book is a behind-the-scenes chronicle and a personal reflection on the highs and lows of a groundbreaking venture. From the corridors of political power to investor boardrooms and engineering labs, Swart reveals the triumphs, missteps and systemic challenges that ultimately brought the Joule project to a premature end in 2012.

But this is more than a cautionary tale. It is a blueprint for innovators, entrepreneurs and policymakers navigating the complex intersection of technology, government and global markets. Above all, it’s a message of hope — about the power of collaboration, the importance of locally owned innovation and why the dream of African industrial excellence must not be abandoned.

EXTRACT

Birth of a Vision

In 2004, the world’s energy landscape was already shifting, though few noticed. There were murmurs of “global warming” and “peak oil”, but most people still believed oil was abundant and waste inconsequential. Some, however, saw what was coming. South African aerospace engineer Kobus Meiring, together with Mike Lomberg, Jian Swiegers, and Gerhard Swart, began pursuing an idea that would challenge the global automotive industry and inspire a nation: to design and build a fully electric passenger vehicle from scratch in South Africa.

The concept was bold, idealistic, and ambitious. It gave birth to Optimal Energy, a start-up with a mission to create a world-class electric vehicle – what would eventually become the Joule.

The Joule was never intended as a gimmick or imported adaptation. It was a clean-sheet design, purpose-built for urban mobility, environmental sustainability, and national pride. South Africa was ready for the challenge – already home to several foreign car manufacturers and with a proven record of complex innovation, such as the Rooivalk attack helicopter.

Early Success on the World Stage

With government start-up investment, the team made rapid progress. In 2008, the first prototype was unveiled to the local media and showcased internationally at the Paris Motor Show. Dubbed the “Crown Joule of the Paris Motor Show” by journalists, it was strikingly beautiful – designed by renowned Jaguar designer Keith Helfet – and promised competitive performance with a fresh customer experience.

Excitement surged. Plans were drawn up to produce 50,000 cars per year for export to Europe, where generous incentives for electric vehicles made the market especially attractive. Although scaling to that level would require about R9 billion, the potential rewards were immense. The IDC (Industrial Development Corporation) saw the opportunity and provided venture capital for the next development phase.

by Gerhard Swart. (Quickfox Publishing)

Germs and Disease

By 2011, development had advanced impressively. Four road-ready prototypes were being tested by customers and the media. A team of 105 South Africans stood ready to lead a network of global engineering partners and suppliers to industrialise the design and establish assembly plants.

But behind the scenes, the climate was changing. The political environment grew increasingly fearful, and the IDC tightened its grip, blocking attempts to secure private funding. Despite vocal support and the promise of 10,000 jobs, government uncertainty and internal tensions paralysed decision-making.

Nearing the End

As CTO of Optimal Energy, I had the privilege of test-driving a prototype for an entire week. It was early 2012, and the writing was already on the wall when some of our senior engineers asked me to test the Joule and provide detailed feedback as a technically minded user. I think their main motivation was simply to bless me with enjoying the car for a few days – and I jumped at the opportunity!

Driving (very) carefully to my home in Melkbosstrand that evening in this precious Joule was quite an experience. My family all piled in, and we took a quiet drive along the beachfront, drawing a few curious stares. I then visited friends who had heard me speak of the project for years; their eyes widened as they touched the car and joined me for a drive through the neighbourhood. The so-called ‘EV smile’ was evident on all our faces. They sensed that this was a glimpse of the future.

Later, I stopped at the local Caltex fuel station with a friend, just to see what would happen. The attendant walked around looking for the fuel cap, then stared in disbelief when I told him it was an electric car that didn’t need fuel. Within moments, his colleagues gathered around, all smiling and peppering me with questions. It was an unforgettable moment.

Back home, I plugged the JOULE into a power socket in my garage and reflected on the excitement I had witnessed. The joy was not only about the technology or design – it was also about pride. People saw that South Africans had built this. It was a symbol of what our nation could achieve. For a brief moment, I could set aside the looming loss and simply savour the wonder of what we had accomplished.”

Lessons Learned

I believe the South African government genuinely supported the Joule but lacked the boldness to take the necessary steps – perhaps fearing backlash from the established automotive industry or political opposition.

Like Icarus, who fell after flying too close to the sun, we flew too close to government and paid the same price. From the outset, when the Innovation Fund (later TIA) took shares in Optimal Energy, we were bound to the state. As the funding needs grew, so did that dependence. Within government were passionate individuals who shared our excitement, but many were trapped within the machinery of the State, compelled to serve political masters rather than innovation.”

Hope

The Joule journey cost South Africans too much for its lessons to be forgotten. It stands as a case study rich with engineering, entrepreneurial, business, and policy lessons – insights that can still help South Africa design and deliver complex, world-class innovations. The vision that began with the Joule remains alive: that we can build the future we imagine, right here at home.

Extract provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Quickfox Publishing