A deep dive conversation with Veruska De Vita

'Why we love the sea' by Veruska De Vita. (Supplied)

‘. . . there is a quiet here that doesn’t exist on land, a fluid suspension that reminds me that humans were never meant to be so rigid, so fixed in place. In the sea, we are both vulnerable and free . . .’

Deep Blue is a love letter to the sea, exploring humans’ deep connection with it and the bliss of swimming, diving, dipping and simply being in salt water.

Join Veruska De Vita, a learner free diver and open-water swimmer, as she delves into why the ocean calls to us. Along the way she talks to those who find healing and wellness in swimming groups and cold-water immersion, scientists who study complex marine environments, elite athletes who swim super-human distances along our coasts and free divers who plumb the depths with one breath.

Water is primordial. It gives life. It represents hope and renewal. This book is not only for sea worshippers. It promises to inspire everyone to jump with joy into the waves – and offers reflections on our intimate relationship with the sea, which supports life on earth and requests that we respect it.

Listen to Barlin and De Vita’s conversation: