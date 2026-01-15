Unearthing an infinitely abundant life: here’s how to delve deep and succeed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manifest Your Infinite Riches (#1 international bestseller) by Pushkar Anand is a liberating and transformative practical guide to help you live your infinitely rich life.

Anand believes that every human being is infinitely rich – both materially and spiritually – and with access to the right content, disciplined application, and consistent execution, everyone can manifest their infinite riches.

Manifest Your Infinite Riches takes the reader through a four-part journey of self-discovery. Drawing on his own very successful journey to self-realization, Anand acts as a guide, mentor, and tutor, sharing his thorough understandings distilled through years of study, blended with his distinctive perspective on some key messages of other philosophers whose learnings helped him while on his own journey.

The result is a unique and powerful manual to live your infinitely rich life.

EXTRACT

YOU ARE SPECIAL

To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Just as every human being is a genius within but only few reflect that genius outwards, so too, while every human being is infinitely rich, only few manifest their infinite riches. We can either look on with envy or – as I did in 2008 – we can start trying to understand our position in the world and what we can change.

By the age of thirty, I had got to a place in my life wherein, by most barometers, I was considered successful: employed with what was then the world’s most global bank, happily married with the first child on their way, and the wider family living close by. But the 2007-8 global financial crisis made me question the validity of my choices. On the face of it, I was set up for life; but was it really my life or the life that everyone else presumed I’d want?

My answer was simple: I encashed every penny I had and headed off to Cambridge with wife and infant in tow to attend the MBA program and start afresh thereafter.

Everyone said I was insane to give up my career and be in debt to the tune of $100,000. I still did it, because I wanted to, and my inner voice nudged me on. Despite having made my choice, there were these repetitive questions inside me that really started to haunt me at this stage – questions that had only occasionally troubled me in my twenties.

Why are some people successful and others not? Is it all about luck? Or is it about intelligence? Do we even know whether we create our reality, or are we helpless in the hands of an external power? Does where we are born make a difference? What role does education play? What about family?

Such questions lingered for days on end, fired by their own energy – persistently, determinedly, relentlessly urging me to seek answers, to discover secrets, to solve the riddle. These questions tormented me with such intensity, especially against the backdrop of the global financial crisis and the major shift in my life, that they played a pivotal part in my decision to explore and to educate myself to understand the potential within every human being, and what was needed to tap into that potential.

My quest took fifteen hard-working, deep-studying, and thoughtful years. I read about 500 books, enrolled in thirty-or-so seminars and workshops, and spent four years in a one-to-one learning model with Blaine Bartlett, my teacher, whom I fondly refer to as Grandmaster B2 , and to whom I owe more gratitude than anyone else in the field of personal development. He in turn had spent more than thirty-five years developing his knowledge, understanding, and mastery of the nature of our inner gifts.

As well as gaining a deeper perspective, I started to notice things about where my insights and personal progress came from. On each occasion that I felt I had made a step forward or fulfilled a deeply-held wish, I realized it was on the back of diligently following a certain method of doing specific things in exact ways.

Master the Art of Living an Abundant Life. (Image: Rowanvale Books)

Over the course of my journey, I took numerous opportunities to discuss with others on the same journey their pathways to knowledge. It became evident that their experiences, responses, and discoveries were consistent with each other’s and with mine.

I would describe everyone I discussed these things with as “ordinary people”, though drawn from different walks of life and varied cultures. It made me realize: if every human being were given the opportunity to gain and apply the knowledge we had developed, then they too could have whatever it is they desired.

From my study of Bob Proctor’s, You Were Born Rich, I came to understand that every human being is born rich because we are born with the ability to have whatever we want within the bounds of nature.

My wider studies and research also helped me recognize that the reason some fulfill their desires while others don’t, boils down not to what you are born with but instead to the absence of – or access to – this precise knowledge which took me fifteen years to gather and assimilate. It so happens that the education system around the world, while of course imparting valuable lessons, does not even touch upon this knowledge, which my own studies opened up to me.

Remember though, despite being infinitely rich, unless you have learnt what specifically needs to be done on an ongoing basis, why it needs to be done, and exactly how to do it, these riches won’t manifest. Instead, they will remain more like the treasure buried in the backyard that you didn’t know about. As you gain the relevant knowledge (why) and instill the discipline to do specific things in exact ways (what and how), you will then recognize and develop your unique and magnificent talent – or the genius within you.

The “Impression of Increase” is a powerful concept set forth in Wallace Wattles’ seminal work, The Science of Getting Rich, at the start of the 20th century. Wattles was a New Thought writer and, amongst other topics, he wrote about the importance of how we must leave everyone we serve in an enhanced state compared to before we served them. New Thought as a concept explains how your thoughts, beliefs, and mind shape your physical reality. As I dug deeper into the archives of New Thought, I often received valuable guidance and reinforcement.

In this context, the synchronicity I found in one of Wayne Dyer’s last books, I Can See Clearly Now, is indeed noteworthy. Written in semi-autobiographical form, this book seemed to time and again share with me experiences of his life which were most applicable to mine.

For example, in the early-mid-1970s, about three or four years before Wayne’s first book, Your Erroneous Zones, was published and when Wayne was not widely known, he says he often thought to himself:

I’ve read Dale Carnegie, Napoleon Hill and

Norman Vincent Peale and feel that I can offer a

book that goes beyond their inspiration and advice.

I love and admire all of these men and what they

have offered – I see them as pioneers in a fascinating

club I intend to join.

If I were to replace Dale Carnegie, Napoleon Hill, and Norman Vincent Peale with Bob Proctor, Jack Canfield, and Wayne Dyer himself, those thoughts would seem just like mine – particularly over the last few years.

Moreover, going with the flow of his callings to write full-time and cater to the general public – which was an unknown for him then – meant transitioning from his cushy job in academia and the security of the monthly salary inflow. He says:

This was a plum of a job to be sure, yet there was

something burning inside me, demanding my full-time attention.

My outer world looked great, but my inner world, where I do all of my living, felt

incomplete and restless.

Again, this was as applicable to me as it was to Wayne. These were some of the insights that laid the foundation of the Centre for Infinite Riches®. And now, like those who walked the path before me, I am writing a guide to help others uncover the knowledge they need and the actions they should take to manifest their infinite riches.

Heart of the Matter

Although the longing to know more is still there, and the never-ending journey of study continues, this book covers the answers I found over fifteen years. Voraciously read and follow the learnings here – they will help you identify and manifest your infinite riches much quicker than the time it took me to manifest mine!

Manifest Your Infinite Riches by Pushkar Anand is published by Rowanvale Books. Extract provided by Janine Daniels on behalf of J Doubled Publicity.