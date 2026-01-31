Take the journey to gain wisdom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wisdom Takes Work

Ryan Holiday

Profile Books

Seeking the intuitive intelligence of the wise owl but finding it to be an unattainable aspiration? Ryan Holiday, the #1 New York Times-bestselling author of The Obstacle is the Way and The Daily Stoic, is here to help you unearth, preserve, and further the virtue of wisdom. Wisdom Takes Work is Holiday’s latest title in his Stoic Virtue series and says wisdom is “the virtue on which all other virtues depend”, as per the blurb.

“‘Virtue’ can seem old-fashioned,” Holiday writes. “In fact, virtue — arete — translates to something very simple and very timeless: Excellence. Moral. Physical. Mental ... It’s pivotal stuff."

Holiday’s book will help you achieve this by taking you on a journey to obtain knowledge, courage, temperance and justice. But there’s work to be done on your side too! Are you open to listening? Are you willing to question? Are you here to learn? If ‘yes’ — may your walk of learning, applying and repeating take you on a fulfilling flight of virtue.

