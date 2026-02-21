Non-Fiction

Shelf-help book of the week: A call to action and a blueprint for the kind of world we urgently need

New week, new read! 2020-fix is here and bestselling author Jennifer Breheny Wallace’s ‘Mattering’ is your shelf-help book of the week

Jennifer Breheny Wallace's 'Mattering' is a call to action and a blueprint for the kind of world we urgently need. (HarperCollins)
Print hd: Yes, you do matter!

Mattering: The Secret to Building a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose

Jennifer Breheny Wallace, William Collins

“At its core, mattering is the feeling that we are valued and have value to add to the world,” New York Times-bestselling author Jennifer Breheny Wallace writes in her introduction to Mattering, ‘The Mattering Core’. The cognitively psychological concept of mattering isn’t dissimilar to its scientific counterpart: Merriam Webster’s definition of empirical matter is ‘the substance of which a physical object is composed’, for — just like the atoms, neurons and ions we’re physiologically composed of — mattering is fundamental to our inner-wellbeing. “But how I can matter in a world synonymous with a decline in mental health, loneliness, burnout, and disconnection?”, you might ask yourself. A concern which Wallace addresses head-on, referring to this underlying — yet universal — crisis as “an erosion of mattering”, in her concise and practical guide to unlocking this powerful force within. From our homes to workplaces to communities: the culture of mattering is ubiquitous, and you play an essential role in shaping it. “We want to know that who we are and what we do make a difference in this world," Wallace writes. “We want to know that our lives — our very existence — matters." And — quelle surprise! - mortals do matter!

