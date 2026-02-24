Herstory reclaimed — Lizette Rabe discusses ‘101 Remarkable South African Women’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

101 Remarkable South African Women restores women to the centre of South Africa’s story. From the prehistoric ‘Eve of the West Coast’ and the Blombos mothers to modern icons such as Thuli Madonsela, Caster Semenya, and Tyla, Lizette Rabe profiles 101 women whose courage, intellect, creativity and leadership have shaped our nation.

Alongside well-known figures like Krotoa, Miriam Makeba, Olive Schreiner and Ruth First, readers meet remarkable but often overlooked women such as Zwarte Maria, Mantatisi, Nongqawuse, Elsie Vaalbooi and Gladys Mgudlandlu. Spanning politics, literature, sport, activism and art, these concise portraits offer an inspiring overview of our past and our ongoing struggle for gender equality.

This is herstory reclaimed – Malibongwe Makosikazi, let the women be praised!

