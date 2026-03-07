Shelf-help book of the week: Break free: Reclaiming your power

Non-FictionPREMIUM

Big Trust will help you rewire self-doubt. (Penguin Random House SA)

BIG TRUST: REWIRE SELF-DOUBT, FIND YOUR CONFIDENCE AND FUEL SUCCESS

by Shadé Zahrai with Fayçal Sekkouah

Penguin Random House

“If you wanted to sabotage someone’s success and happiness, what’s the most effective way to do it?” leadership strategist, behavioural researcher and author Dr Shadé Zahrai posed to hundreds of psychologists, performance coaches, and professors in her network:

  • Make them overthink until they’re paralysed by indecision.
  • Plant seeds of self-doubt so they question every move they make.
  • Constantly remind them of their weaknesses so they lose faith in themselves.
  • Get them to compare themselves with others and feel like they’re never enough.

Multiple responses with one main message: “To sabotage anyone’s potential”, Zahrai writes, “cultivate self-doubt”. With insights from her self-diagnostic quiz, Zahrai’s Big Trust will teach you how to reframe beliefs that hold you back, break free from people, reclaim your power, bid people-pleasing and perfectionism goodbye, and support you in achieving life-long success and self-trust.

