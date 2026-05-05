Education has always been deeply personal to me - Bonang Francis Mohale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ABOUT THE BOOK

From Daveyton to Davos, Professor Bonang Francis Mohale has defied odds, challenged the status quo and used every opportunity afforded to him to carve his own way in the world. More than that, he has chosen to take as many people as possible along with him. Having already written two books on business, leadership and ethics, he now puts pen to paper to share a more personal story – his own life journey.

In Coming in From the Cold Mohale reflects on the experiences, decisions, principles and people that have shaped his journey – the good, the bad, the joyful and the painful. With thoughtful vulnerability, he opens a window into his private world, from a childhood enriched by his grandmother’s proverbs to meeting Susan, his lifelong love, in high school and marrying her at just 17.

For the first time, he shares openly and publicly his philosophies on family and parenting, the intense fear of poverty that fuelled his career ambitions, and the memories he holds most dear. As he reflects on the forks in the road that led to a level of success unimaginable to a young boy from the township outskirts of Benoni, he also offers pearls of wisdom to those who wish to learn from his legacy.

EXTRACT

FROM THE PODIUM

THE VALUE OF EDUCATION

Becoming the Chancellor of the University of the Free State has been one of the greatest honours of my life. It’s a role that allows me to stand in witness as bright, tenacious young South Africans take their place in the world – not just with degrees in hand, but with a fire in their hearts and a future to shape.

Education has always been deeply personal to me. It is the reason I could come in from the cold and begin to reimagine what was possible – not just for myself, but for my family, my community, and my country. But we must be honest: today, the value of higher education is under question. Many see it only as a means to a job, a stepping stone to economic survival. And yet, it is so much more.

In this address, delivered at the April 2022 graduation ceremony, I challenged our University of the Free State graduates to see their education not as the end of a journey, but as the beginning of a life of purpose. I urged them to become moral leaders, bridge-builders, and agents of change.

Because, in a South Africa still wrestling with the legacy of its past and the failures of its present, we need graduates who will rise not only with knowledge, but with courage, compassion and conscience. And graduates that will lift others as they rise.

Let me share with you what I told them that day: Most distinguished Graduands, Participants, and Guests:

Graduation ceremonies are truly remarkable occasions to celebrate the achievements of education. To our esteemed graduates, today is a special day indeed. Very few events and occasions hold as much significance as this special day of your graduation. You have accomplished one stage of your life and met the challenges of higher education. As one stage of one’s life ends, another begins.

This day is just as important for those who have supported you along the way. Many of you are the first in your families to reach this milestone. The question many of you are asking is, ‘now what – where to from here?’ Many of you already have the answer to that question – perhaps a job, an entrepreneurial pursuit, or graduate school. The way forward still needs to be determined for others. Always acknowledge and recognise the significance of your achievements as you transition from being a University of the Free State student to a UFS graduate.

Universities have been instrumental in contributing to the development of society and our economy, and essential to a successful democracy. However, in recent years, the belief that higher education is a public good and worthy of investment is no longer commonly held – in fact, education is now known to fulfil a personal benefit. Moreover, the explosion of the information age and exponential rate of the growth of technology has been the most disruptive force. The impact of this rapid change on our students is immense. It is now estimated that today’s college graduate will need to shift careers – not jobs – seven times in their lifetime. What must be remembered about career paths is that they don’t have to last forever – I personally never envisaged that I will re-invent myself along my life’s journey. As you get older, your interests and your skills will evolve. My advice to you is to be open to change and don’t be afraid to try something new.

As a society, we are confronted with complex problems. Vast developments and breakthroughs in technology and across various sectors have not prevented the unusual rise in mental-health issues and suicide rates, social disparities at national and global levels and the glaring digital divide.

Whether we like to hear it or not, our issues as South Africans is compounded by the painful past. The challenges facing higher education are linked to the broader challenges facing South Africa, namely, poor economic growth, high youth unemployment, coupled with the paralysing effect of the ‘nine wasted years’ of state capture. Our unemployment rate is among the highest in the world at 36.6%; we have the highest SME failure rate in world, with inequality widened and racism at an all-time high. Our black graduates are roaming the streets hopelessly in search of jobs, public education has collapsed, the public healthcare system continues to fail the poor and vulnerable, and lawlessness has now become an epidemic.

Moreover, the two weeks in July 2021 of rampant looting and an attempted insurrection saw 354 people killed, 114 schools destroyed, 200 malls vandalised, 8 warehouses burnt, 1 400 ATMs raided – not even blood banks were spared. The collective trauma was felt by our entire nation and the question still remains: WHY?

Even student protests and service delivery protests are a symptom of many societal ills and failures. While government may have had the resources – financially and technically – to map a way forward for the higher education sector, its ability to implement is severely constrained by political leadership and insufficient capacity. If there was a marathon for great policies and plans, South Africa will surely lead the way and win. Our ability to execute the plans is non-existent.

It is here where higher education has the potential to function as an agent of change and a means of serving the greater good. How will you, as graduates of the University of the Free State, continue to serve that end and build on the right skills to be productive members of society, to continuously learn and develop, and to have the passion and desire to make a difference in the lives of others, and make the world a better place?

Graduates of the University of the Free State, your involvement is what matters most in this country, your willingness to act against injustice and inequality, and your courage to stand up for what is right – these actions will define you and speak volumes.

Our country needs your leadership, and many have been waiting for the likes of you to come along. You have the power to make real change and advance the cause and interest of many – I invite you to use this moment, your education, to be change makers in a non-destructive way, and to heal your afflictions calmly.

Robert Sobukwe, fittingly stated: ‘True leadership demands complete subjugation of self, absolute honesty, integrity and uprightness of character and fearlessness, and above all a consuming love of one’s people.’

We often let fear run our lives. Sometimes, we find ourselves scared of an outcome and as a result give up and stop trying. Challenges will always be there and everything is not going to be easy. It is only through courage and commitment that we can make things work. Never let fear dictate your path – while fear is important, challenge yourselves to overcome your fears. The only way to overcome fear and make progress is to stick your neck out of your shell. Irrespective of what you undertake in the future, remember to pursue your passion, even though the road ahead may be difficult.

Make sure that you surround yourself with real people in real communities, while inculcating kindness, empathy, passion, and awareness of the real issues. Align yourself with those who have a common cause; carry along those who have been left out and those who are struggling. It is up to you to build bridges, remain morally astute, and grow your coalitions if you wish to tackle and complete the unfinished goals of this country and bring about a better world.

Remember the value in a university education is not the high-paying jobs and companies that graduates create, although these are important. The value lies in your ability to generate networks that power enlightenment, enable relationships of service and selfhood in communities, and global responsibility.

The fundamentals of your education rests in your ability to respect, show empathy, be more aware of your societal and civic responsibilities and your role in the environment not only for livelihood. We cannot have enough of critical thinkers and more tolerance, irrespective of gender, class, language, ethnicity, sexual orientation, among other identities. The real test of your education rests in your ability to demonstrate leadership that is ethical, with strong values hat is sufficient to create a culture of cohesion where one is able to speak freely without fear of retribution or reprisal.

Congratulations to all our graduates. May you have continued success in all your endeavours!

Coming in From the Cold is published by Tracey McDonald Publishers. Extract provided by Janine Daniels (J Doubled Publicity).