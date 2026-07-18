Shelf-help book of the week: Step up to your potential

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'Are You a Team or a Meeting? How To Build Teams That Win' by Nick Pope.

Are You a Team or a Meeting? How To Build Teams That Win

Nick Pope

Profile Books: The Economist Edge series

“Too many teams have completely lost all sense of what it truly means to be a team and have instead transformed into a weekly meeting. But a team is not a meeting. A team is so much more and now, more than ever, the world needs teams to step up to their potential,” writes Nick Pope, founder and managing director of The Academy of High Performance Teams, in the introduction to Are You a Team or a Meeting?

Analysing the problems with teams today, which are threefold according to Pope: there are too many teams, teams are too big, and team members are too busy to engage properly — he offers practical steps to develop systems, habits, and behaviours which prove that teamwork makes the dream work.

Described by Steve Martin, the bestselling author of Yes! as “a brilliant, practical guide”, Pope’s book provides team leaders and members alike with the tools to create teams of the right size, encourage valuable challenges and open communication, and focusing on team purpose to help you prioritise. Here’s to winning — together with your team members.