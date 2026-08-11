‘Corporate Rebel’: A fearless path to leadership

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Corporate Rebel: How to Thrive as a Woman in the Workplace

Sadika Fakir

Jonathan Ball Publishers

“Corporate Rebel is not a guide to becoming the most polished person in the boardroom. It’s a story about becoming the most authentic one. It’s about the messy, unfiltered path to leadership that no MBA syllabus prepares you for.” This is corporate sagacity à la Sadika Fakir, award-winning marketing leader and group executive in the financial services industry.

Fakir’s book isn’t a career manual — it’s a rebellion: a must-read for every woman who’s felt invisible in the boardroom. A trite intro-to-girl-bossing Corporate Rebel isn’t, as Fakir shares her experiences of shattering the glass ceiling with fearlessness, hilarity, and not an ounce of BS to be found. With chapter titles including Being a specialist isn’t a swearword, Don’t burn the biryani while building the empire; Personal branding is your superpower masala mix; and Those degree acronyms are not the be-all; any woman in a corporate environment will resonate with Fakir’s experience and, ultimately, rebel — and reign victorious. Viva!