BBI-Huawei fibre network a significant step in narrowing SA’s digital divide

Broadband Infraco and Huawei have partnered to launch new national fibre network in support of government’s Connect SA programme.

In a strategic partnership with Huawei, Broadband Infraco (BBI) has launched a next-generation intelligent fibre network set to help spur SA’s digital transformation.

This critical infrastructure is poised to accelerate the government’s SA Connect programme, helping to actively bridge the country’s digital divide by delivering high-capacity, affordable broadband to millions and fostering a new era of inclusive economic growth.

Mandated by the department of communications & digital technologies (DCDT), BBI is executing a core component of its Backbone Network Expansion Strategy. This initiative focuses on building the essential digital infrastructure that seamlessly integrates the nation’s economic hubs with its most remote communities. The project is designed to systematically eliminate the connectivity gap, enabling underserved areas to evolve into vibrant participants in the digital economy and ensuring every South African has access to the opportunities of the modern world.

The launch event, attended by over 200 leaders from government, industry, and Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states, underscores the project’s role in advancing a more connected and competitive regional economy.

Gift Zowa, Broadband Infraco CEO. (Huawei)

In his address, BBI CEO Gift Zowa outlined the dual focus of the initiative. “We are addressing the digital divide on two fronts: reducing inequality within SA and enhancing the nation’s global competitiveness,” he said.

“This project directly supports a primary goal of the DCDT’s SA Connect programme to ensure inclusive access to stable, high-capacity broadband for underserved communities by 2030.”

The project builds on BBI’s established track record, having already deployed connectivity to over 13,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots and connectivity to almost 2-million households nationwide.

“Every South African can benefit from a digital future,” said Zowa. “Our collaboration with Huawei is focused on building a premier national broadband infrastructure to create a connected and prosperous society where everyone can participate in the digital era.”

A key feature of the new network is a fibre route connecting Johannesburg to the Kopfontein border, which will strengthen high-speed cross-border connectivity across the SADC region.

Will Meng, Huawei SA CEO. (Huawei)

Will Meng, CEO of Huawei SA, emphasised the partnership’s long-term objectives. “This network establishes a foundation for public sector digital transformation,” Meng said. “We are committed to deepening our collaboration with BBI, providing technology and end-to-end services to ensure this infrastructure is not only operational but also empowering. Our goal is to scale these efforts to build an inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem for Southern Africa.”

The economic rationale for the investment is supported by a BBI macroeconomic impact study, which indicates that every 1% increase in broadband penetration contributes nearly R5bn to SA’s GDP.

Zandile Kabini, chair of the Broadband Infraco board. (Huawei)

“These findings underscore a clear correlation: expanding access drives economic growth,” said Zandile Kabini, chair of the BBI board. “By bridging the digital divide, we are building a more inclusive society. This network infrastructure facilitates the essential connections that enable learning, commerce, and community.”

Technically, the backbone leverages Huawei’s next-generation Optical Cross-Connect (OXC) technology, enabling 800G wavelengths for real-time, high-capacity data transfer. This deployment is the first of its kind by a government entity in Africa, positioning SA as a continental leader in digital infrastructure innovation.

Solly Malatsi, minister of communications & digital technologies. (Huawei)

Minister of communications & digital technologies Solly Malatsi highlighted the importance of sustainable connectivity. “Meaningful digital inclusion requires high-quality, permanent connectivity that is accessible in both urban and rural areas,” he said. “The SA Connect programme is a critical initiative to close the digital divide, and its success depends on our collective accountability.”

The enhanced network is expected to support a wide range of public services, including traffic management, public safety networks, healthcare infrastructure, and environmental monitoring, while also stimulating job creation. The nationwide rollout will further support ICT skills development in remote communities.

“Through strategic public-private partnerships and alignment with national agendas like SA Connect,” said Zowa, “BBI is reinforcing SA’s digital infrastructure to ensure that no community, particularly in rural and underserved areas, is left behind.”

This article was sponsored by BBI and Huawei.