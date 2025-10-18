Profitable Boxer group expands its airtime, data business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Supermarket chain Boxer is ramping up its airtime and data business, aiming to integrate it into its loyalty programme, as the company continues its store expansions.

The group — which was spun out of Pick n Pay into a separate listing in November last year — launched Boxercom to offer branded SIM cards for airtime and data. Boxercom is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) piggybacking on MTN’s network.

Boxer CEO Marek Majasoda said the company had “a small [MVNO] presence, and it is an opportunity for us to grow and to integrate into loyalty offerings”.

It was looking at the future in that space. “It’s about accelerating and determining the final strategy ... There’s still a question mark on exactly how this will be done, but it’s an opportunity for expansion and giving value to our Boxer Rewards Club.”

The rewards club had grown to 2.3-million members, which had resulted in higher basket sizes and repeat shopping frequency.

Food and clothing retailers — including Shoprite, Spar and TFG, as well as banks, including Capitec, FNB and Standard — have all launched MVNOs, with the majority of the companies using Cell C as a network partner.

Absa is expected to also launch an MVNO.

According to Cell C, there’s room for the MVNO market to expand in South Africa, with a projected 17% compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2029. This was being fuelled by rising interest from banks and retailers, “who view MVNOs as a way to deepen customer engagement, unlock new revenue and boost loyalty through bundled digital services”.

There are about 4.9-million MVNO customers.

We are not ignoring it [the on demand delivery] … we are keeping our ear to the ground in terms of the last mile. But we don’t believe that there’s a viable business model for us right now. — Marek Majasoda, Boxer CEO

In the six months to August, Boxer opened 25 new stores — including nine Boxer Superstores, 15 Boxer Liquor stores, and one Boxer Build — bringing the total estate to 547 stores across South Africa and Eswatini. The company said it’s on track to meet its full-year target of 60 new store openings.

Masojada said securing space was a challenge, and there was increased competition with other retailers for those stores. “The positives of listing [on the JSE] have been the exposure of Boxer into the minds of property funds, and more are approaching us with offers to come into those centres.”

With every grocery store, Boxer plans to also open liquor stores nearby. But opening those outlets took longer due to the liquor license application process.

Masojada said there were about 20 shops waiting for liquor licenses to be approved. He said 58% of Boxer super stores now had a standalone liquor stores. “Liquor is a profitable addition that feeds off the main store infrastructure at marginal costs, and strengthens the overall financial model.”

Commenting on private labels, Masojada said about 2% to 3% of turnover came from Boxer’s own branded products. “We develop new brands all the time ... but we are not fixated on a particular target because we love to promote well-loved South African brands as well.”

Boxer had no immediate plans to expand its delivery services, which are currently limited to bulk purchases by traders. “We are not ignoring it [the on demand delivery] … we are keeping our ear to the ground in terms of the last mile. But we don’t believe that there’s a viable business model for us right now.”

In the half year to August, Boxer turnover rose 13.9% to R22.5bn, with trading profit growing 15.1% to R931m.

Salome Maruma, co-portfolio manager at asset managers Mergence, said the company’s progress on cost discipline, supply chain expansion and new store rollouts was encouraging. However, she noted that future gains would depend largely on its ability to sustain consistent margins and unlock “other income” levers, without letting capital intensity erode returns.