Ratings agencies must be challenged: Kganyago

Traditional credit ratings agencies have previously been wrong about the debt-to-GDP outlook of emerging markets, and these countries need capacity and procedures to challenge ratings, according to the Reserve Bank and the National Treasury.

Speaking during a briefing in Washington at the IMF annual meetings on Thursday, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said support was needed to regulate the conduct of the rating agencies and their methodologies under the standards of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions.

“Ratings agencies have to be transparent in their methodologies. And if they are … they are able to take their methodologies, and the data they are using, and see whether we are able to replicate it. We could then engage them and challenge them, based on their methodology, and say ‘your rating is wrong’,” he said.

Kganyago’s remarks came after the fourth finance ministers’ and central bank governors’ meeting of the G20 in Washington DC on Wednesday and Thursday. The meeting finalised a ministerial declaration on debt sustainability, calling for a “strong reform agenda whose debt is sustainable” for Africa and other emerging economies.

Kganyago said many emerging economy borrower countries could not engage credit ratings agencies on the rigour of their methodologies, and this may require capacity support or create mechanisms that will allow developing economies to engage agencies accordingly.

“If you were to look at South Africa now, and at the reports of the rating agencies when they downgraded South Africa in 2017 and 2020, their trajectory was that debt-to-GDP would reach 94%. In the case of one agency, it said that we might actually reach 100%.

Eight years later, we are at 76%. So they were wrong. You need to be able to engage with them on that basis. Now, not all countries, especially developing countries, have the ability to take the methodology of the rating agencies, test its robustness, confront the agencies with the data, and say, ‘based on your methodology and the data we have, your rating is wrong, this is what we think our rating should be’. That is the power the borrowers need.”

Duncan Pieterse, director-general at the Treasury, said finding solutions to the role of sovereign credit ratings agencies in the disproportionate cost of capital for African and emerging economies will be a major item at the G20 Heads of Government summit in Johannesburg next month.

“Through the Africa Engagement Framework … in which G20 members will, for the next few presidencies, have an opportunity to choose from a menu of policy options insofar as they relate to Africa, one of those is, of course, the cost of capital and we are certain that that is an issue that will be picked up by one of the upcoming presidencies,” he said.

He said in the ministerial declaration on debt sustainability, there is a particular reference to enhancing the voices of borrower countries. Such ideas as extending concessional finance through MDBs (multilateral development banks) will likely be taken forward as part of the G20 agenda.

“It is an initiative that’s recognised both within the context of the G20 but also … there is a global initiative under way, led by the UN, Egypt and Zambia, to create a platform to raise the voice of borrower countries in these negotiations.”