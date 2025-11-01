Highveld Techno Park office blocks under the hammer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PVA’s Clive Lazarus says the properties present a favourable opportunity for immediate revenue generation. File photo

Park Village Auctions (PVA) is putting numerous commercial investment properties in Pretoria’s well-established business hub, Highveld Techno Park, under the hammer. PVA’s Clive Lazarus says the properties present a favourable opportunity for immediate revenue generation.

The auction follows from a preservation order in respect of the immovable assets of Majestic Silver Trading 275, with PVA duly mandated by the curator bonis to dispose of the subject properties.

On offer are several office blocks in Highveld Techno Park. Together, they offer tenants amenities such as manicured gardens, coffee shops and a Gautrain bus stop. Centurion Mall and Centurion Country Club are close by.

All of the office buildings available are freestanding, comprising one or more reception areas, private and open-plan offices, boardrooms or meeting rooms, kitchens, cloakrooms and toilets.

Offers are to be submitted in writing no later than 2pm on November 28. Viewing will be held on November 18 from 10am-2pm.

For more information, visit the respective web reference listings at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za. Alternatively, contact PVA on 011-789-4375 or auctions@parkvillage.co.za.