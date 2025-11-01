Investing with conviction in uncertain conditions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Investors face an uncertain market environment that demands responsiveness and discernment with macroeconomic risks and policy shifts at levels not seen in decades. In addition to market forces which have changed dramatically, this requires a proactive approach to managing capital and, importantly, managing shifting correlations and risk exposures within portfolios.

An example of concentration risk in South African equities is that approximately 24% of the JSE All-Share Index is dominated by precious metals counters, which are largely driven by macro drivers rather than company-specific fundamentals. This highlights the risks associated with static allocations. These dynamics underscore the importance of a proactive and informed approach to portfolio management.

Globally, capital is abundant, supported by ongoing fiscal stimulus, easy money and limited credit stress, which would put upward pressure on the cost of capital. In some countries, monetary stimulus remains (despite concerns about inflation) a deliberate and additional response to a rapidly evolving investment landscape.

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) analysis indicates that a traditional 60/40 equities and bonds portfolio can still achieve 6.5% annual returns for global investors (in dollars). But to reach the historic “bogey” that many investors need to grow their wealth in real terms requires active tactical management, rigorous security selection and, in some cases, embracing alternative, non-traditional approaches. The era of passive set-and-forget investing has passed. Structural themes such as artificial intelligence, shifting fiscal policy and a new geopolitical and geoeconomic environment are likely to influence returns for years to come.

The outlook for the next year is constructive, especially for technology and select regions within global equities. The “magnificent seven” US technology shares, for example, command premium valuations, supported by robust earnings and cash generation. While increased capital expenditure by US tech giants may necessitate new debt issuance, this is a manageable risk rather than a systemic concern.

The “magnificent seven” refers to seven dominant US technology companies, namely Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla, whose massive market value and innovation in AI and digital services have driven much of the US stock market’s recent growth.

Europe, meanwhile, is at a pivotal juncture. Germany’s increased defence spending will alter the regional investment landscape, though corporate earnings in the UK are lagging. The timing of a European recovery remains uncertain, but a selective approach is likely to be rewarded. The lacklustre environment of the past two decades seems about to change, with the debt brake lifted in Germany and a different approach to defence spending in the European bloc.

Domestic fixed income continues to offer satisfactory returns, and there are no obvious material imbalances in corporate credit, despite narrowing spreads. The risks lie more broadly in many developed sovereign debt levels, which may influence credit eventually. Rate hikes are in the past and, with more than 80% of central banks in cutting cycles, fixed income risks should be contained in the short term. Still, this asset class will have more volatility than has historically been the case. Expectations for rate cuts may be too aggressive in global markets, warranting a degree of caution since the impact of tariffs has not yet appeared in inflation readings. The concentration of precious metals in the domestic equity market remains a key risk, as a shift in global policy could trigger a sharp correction in gold, especially if the consensus view of a weaker dollar does not materialise.

JPMAM has responded to rate volatility by reducing duration in fixed-income portfolios and favouring a steepening yield curve. The team maintains a modest overweight to equities and credit, anticipating that central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, retain scope for further rate reductions as growth moderates. Within equities, US exposure is selective, while emerging markets and Japan present attractive opportunities.

JPMAM believes alternative assets are vital for inflation protection, but illiquidity and varied returns remain challenges. Regulatory changes are improving access, and strategies that benefit from rising inflation, timberland and real assets should be embraced.

The Stanlib multi-asset team prefers liquid alternative approaches like factor investing and dividends, and other increasingly relevant liquid ways of protecting against inflation volatility. Stanlib Asset Management has a partnership with JPMAM.

Currency management is another critical component of portfolio construction. The weakening dollar, driven by recent policy shifts, is a major consideration for global investors. With nearly 70% of global equities benchmarked to US-listed companies, investors are likely to be more selective about their dollar exposure, focusing on currency weighting and the shifting policy landscape.

Investors should insist on active, informed decision-making and position portfolios for a world that rewards conviction, selectivity and partnership. In asset management, as in markets, waiting for perfect conditions often means missing real opportunities.

*Oberholzer is head of multi-asset at Stanlib Asset Management