Opportunity galore at Highveld Techo Park

Offers are to be submitted in writing by 2pm on November 28.

Park Village Auctions is inviting offers on commercial investment properties in Pretoria’s well-established business hub, Highveld Techno Park, says PVA’s Clive Lazarus.

He says the properties are well-tenanted, presenting a favourable opportunity for immediate revenue generation.

The sale arises from a preservation order in respect of the immovable assets of Majestic Silver Trading 275, with PVA mandated by the curator bonis to dispose of the properties.

On offer are several office blocks that span Highveld Techno Park. Together, they offer tenants a plethora of world-class amenities from manicured gardens and coffee shops to a Gautrain bus stop. Centurion Mall and Centurion Country Club are a few of the attractions in the area.

All the office buildings available are freestanding (either single or multiple per site), comprising one or more reception areas, private and open-plan offices, boardrooms or meeting rooms, kitchens, cloakrooms, and toilets (or washrooms). Unless otherwise stated, all of the buildings are double-storey. Further details:

1 Pieter St includes a lab workshop and outbuildings comprising a guard house and dry-refuse disposal area (web reference #2024);

14 Grevillea St, corner Oak Ave, includes a freestanding covered parking area and dry-refuse storage area (web reference #2030);

Buildings 1, 2 & 3 at 38 Oak Ave, corner 101 Witch-Hazel Ave, comprise three freestanding double-storey office buildings, which share staff leisure areas and a freestanding security office located at the entrance and egress driveway gate in Witch-Hazel Ave (web reference #2025);

Buildings 4 & 5 at 42 Oak Ave comprise two freestanding double-storey office buildings, also sharing staff leisure areas and a guard house at the entrance and egress of the driveway gate (web reference #2026);

Building 6 at 46 Oak Ave includes a garage workshop and outbuildings comprising a guard house and dry-refuse disposal area. This is to be sold with buildings 7, 8 and 9 at 48 Oak Ave, which comprises two freestanding, double-storey office buildings with a workshop, an entertainment deck and a guard house (web reference #2031);

Building 10 at 44 Oak Ave includes staff leisure areas and a guard house at the entrance and egress of the driveway gate (web reference #2023);

Buildings 11 and 12 at 50 Oak Ave comprise two freestanding, double-storey office buildings. Building 11 features a dry-refuse disposal area. Building 12 includes two separate ground-floor warehouses with offices and cloakrooms (web reference #2029);

Building 14 at 54 Oak Ave boasts various reception areas (web reference #2028); and

Building 15 at 58 Oak Ave is a three-storey office building with a basement-type parking garage on the lower ground floor (web reference #2027).

Offers are to be submitted in writing by 2pm on November 28. Viewing will be held on November 18 from 10am to 2pm. For more information, please visit the web reference listings at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za. Alternatively, contact PVA on 011-789-4375 or e-mail auctions@parkvillage.co.za.