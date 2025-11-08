SA’s call centre growth drawing global attention, says new report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Between April and June, a total of 8,180 new jobs were recorded in high-end customer service call centres serving clients of companies such as Amazon, Lufthansa, and Investec from around the world, generating export revenue of about R46.8bn.

This is according to the latest job creation report of the global business services (GBS) sector published by Business Process Enabling South Africa (BPESA).

The sector, which provides outsourced services such as IT, finance, HR, and customer services to businesses across the globe, has created an estimated 150,000 jobs in South Africa since 2010. It contributed R10.7bn to export revenue between 2010 and 2017, and is projected to create 500,000 jobs by 2030, according to the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

The report, released this week in Durban, said that between 2010 and March 2025, the international GBS sector in South Africa added 16,576 jobs to the economy, generating $2.7bn (about R47bn) in export revenue, measured on an annualised basis.

“The 19,307 jobs created between January and December 2023 contributed $309m to the country’s export revenue. [About] 20,518 jobs were created between January and December 2024, contributing $328m to export revenue. In the second quarter of 2025, 14,285 jobs were created, contributing a further $228m to export revenue.”

The report said the 8,180 jobs in the second quarter included 5,928 traditionally hired jobs and 2,252 inclusive hiring positions. “The Western Cape led once again with 4,119 new jobs, accounting for 50.35% of the total. KwaZulu-Natal followed with 2,434 jobs [or] 29.76%, maintaining strong momentum in global delivery growth.

“The Eastern Cape achieved a record-breaking quarter, creating 900 new international jobs, the highest number ever recorded for the province, representing 11% of the total quarterly job creation. This milestone underscores the province’s growing role in South Africa’s expanding GBS landscape.

The Global Business Services sector created an estimated 150,000 jobs in SA since 2010 (City of Cape Town)

“Gauteng contributed 727 jobs (8.89%), continuing to demonstrate steady job creation performance within the sector.”

The GBS sector services people in countries such as the UK, US and Germany who call service providers in banking, IT or health services and receive support from call centres in South Africa.

The report said there has been significant growth in jobs and services focusing on the US in the past quarter, comprising 45.18% of overall new hires between April to June 2025, followed by the UK, which accounted for 30.50% of new jobs.

“Additional jobs logged in the quarter service other countries [like] Canada, China, Japan, and the UAE [at] 11.35%, Australia [6.56%], and Europe [5.41%].

“When looking specifically at the period between March 2019 and June 2025, 49.1% of globally-focused workers service the UK and 34% service the US. Australia [is at] 6.9%, [while] other countries [combined] are at 3.9%, other African countries [are at] 3.6%, and Europe [is at] 2.5% of workers who service international markets from South Africa.”

Our greatest strength lies in our people. South Africa has abundant, English-proficient talent with high empathy levels, qualities that global clients repeatedly highlight as distinguishing features — Zuko Godlimpi,, deputy minister of trade, industry & competition

Deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, Zuko Godlimpi, said that amid the redefinition of the world of business and technology, artificial intelligence, automation, cloud computing, and the digital economy were transforming how services were delivered and consumed.

“South Africa has evolved into a high-value, multidisciplinary GBS hub, offering expertise in areas such as analytics, legal process outsourcing, healthcare, finance, and ICT technical support,” he said.

South Africa’s GBS sector serviced large companies, including Amazon, American Express, Lufthansa, British Gas, Investec, and T-Mobile, he said. These companies have chosen the country due to “the quality, commitment, and professionalism” of its people.

“South Africa offers world-class telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and physical facilities that provide seamless connectivity to major source markets such as the UK and the US. Our greatest strength lies in our people. South Africa has abundant, English-proficient talent with high empathy levels, qualities that global clients repeatedly highlight as distinguishing features.”

Also speaking at the launch of the GBS report, BPESA CEO Reshni Singh said the GBS sector had great potential to enhance inclusive job creation in the South African economy while continuing to boost export revenues by servicing clients from around the world.

“Impact through innovation, human potential, and the next wave of GBS growth… reflects a collective purpose to harness innovation, not as an abstract ideal, but as a tool to transform lives; to unlock human potential, not as a slogan, but as a lived reality; and to ensure that every wave of GBS growth leaves no one behind.”

Mercedes-Benz and BMW are examples of companies that have significant digital hubs in South Africa that provide job opportunities in the GBS sector.