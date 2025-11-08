ROBIN WHEELER | Lessons in being yourself for a living

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Embracing rejection as the mechanism of success is one of the most rebellious stands you can take, says the writer. Stock photo.

In the mid-1980s, I went to a growing, all-boys Catholic high school that emphasised academics, sport and following the rules. Individuality and creativity were not the culture, and you found yourself ignored, if not ostracised, when you displayed them.

Naturally, I was individual and creative, so I struggled with the system, needing to fit in and be seen while fighting to be myself. It was tough and traumatic, but not without reward. It’s often conflict that brings true teaching and forges the spirit.

It was the fledgling extramural activities, like drama and debating, that helped give me my voice, and I became instrumental in establishing those faculties at the school. Also, I worked on the annual magazine, which, in due course, fed into my publishing business.

One day in English, I suggested to the teacher trying to wrench us through classical poetry that we write our own poetry instead, and she cleverly agreed to that if we completed the set work first.

The soccer players and future engineers weren’t impressed, but I went home and typed out, compiled and bound a compendium of my writings that became a prototype for my INSIGHTS series of books decades later. Who would have known?

The key is in what you make of experiences, conformist or contrarian. It was a good school, and I am grateful for the formal side of my education, too. In life, we have to take the best of what we are given, make the most of what we are not, and run with both on the path of our own truth.

Sometimes someone helps show us how. Usually, though, we have to trust our inner voice and find the way for ourselves. That English teacher told me after a debate one night that I had something special, that she could see my struggle, and that I should trust myself on my journey and go for it. One encouraging encounter like that can change your life.

Would the geniuses in human history have accomplished more had they been seen and supported from early on, or was a hostile environment needed to bring out their best? Is it nourishment or suffering, or the combination of both, that makes great artists and entrepreneurs?

Would visionaries and free-thinkers exist without the breeding ground of constraint? Whatever the case, it’s time to be more conscious and deliberate about cultivating the actualisation of the human spirit.

In the mid-1990s, I cut my teeth in human resources and the financial services sector of the corporate world and found it more educational than my two university degrees in psychology.

The key there was not the knowledge gained but how I came to claim it as personal power. It was the integration of the individual with the world of work, plus the binding force of purpose, that brought out my vocation.

As generous as the corporation was, it said one thing and did another, and the culture was the most controlling and toxic I’d encountered. I needed to step into my own authority, live freely and congruently, and bring my ingenuity to the market from a place of authenticity.

That did not come easily, as seismic shifts seldom do, and sincerity is a lifelong endeavour, but seeing the problem as an opportunity is another of those entrepreneurial aptitudes that, in time, turns the alternative into the mainstream. I followed my intuition and set out with a vision for humanity rooted in putting right what was wrong.

This took me back to my high school education and what I knew it could have done for everyone instead of containing and conditioning us. I came to call that “being yourself for a living”, and I am heading into this new year in celebration of my 30th anniversary, excited to take things up.

Even embracing rejection as the mechanism of success is one of the most rebellious stands you can take. It breaks the chains in the immediate term, breaks new ground in the longer term, and can ultimately break through and change the world.

Conformity pays, but courage transforms — and that enriches in ways that money can’t buy. Trust your truth, leverage your lessons, be of loving service, and personify our emerging humanity.

• Wheeler helps people around the world be themselves for a living through consulting, projects and books