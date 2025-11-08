PIC’s sterling performance a milestone for millions of SA workers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has delivered outstanding results for the 2024/25 financial year. Total assets under management (AUM) rose from R2.69-trillion to R3.05-trillion as of March 31, representing an increase of R355bn, or 13.18% year on year.

Since the appointment of its board in November 2021, the PIC, under the leadership of former CEO Abel Sithole, has embarked on a transformative journey — rebuilding governance structures, strengthening its financial position, and reasserting its developmental and social impact mandate.

Emerging from the intense scrutiny of the Mpati commission, the PIC has worked diligently to restore trust and credibility, reaffirming its position as Africa’s largest and most influential asset manager.

Between March 2022 and March 2025, total AUM increased from R2.55-trillion to R3.05-trillion, reflecting an absolute increase of R501bn, or 18% cumulative growth over three years.

The growth was mainly driven by strong investment performance, which added about R734bn to the fund’s value. This compensated for cash withdrawals by the beneficiaries of the funds. The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) was the biggest contributor, accounting for almost 90% of the total increase. Investments in local bonds showed strong performance, adding R164bn in value as interest rates began to stabilise and portfolio managers favoured safer government and inflation-linked bonds. All of this happened despite a tough global backdrop of market ups and downs, high borrowing costs and geopolitical tensions.

The PIC’s listed investments continued to outperform client benchmarks, with listed equities up by 22.5%. The unlisted part of the portfolio has experienced its challenges in the past, but performance is improving. Post the Mpati commission, South African investments made in 2022 are performing well, earning about 15% gross of fees and approximately 8% net of fees.

However, the PIC has recorded impairments in certain pre-existing investments, notably Enable Capital and Daybreak Foods, due to ongoing deterioration in their operational and financial performance. Encouragingly, since entering business rescue, Daybreak Foods has shown signs of recovery, generating positive cash flows of R73m, which supports efforts to stabilise and potentially reposition the company.

The PIC’s sterling performance is more than a financial milestone — it is a milestone for millions of South African workers. These are not abstract figures; they represent teachers, nurses, police officers and public servants, whose deferred earnings underpin these gains.

For defined benefit funds like the GEPF, this growth ensures on-time, full pension payment, reduces future fiscal risk to the sovereign, and protects retirees from inflation and economic shocks. Furthermore, it supports inflation-linked adjustments, post-retirement medical subsidies, and future benefit security. For younger workers, it guarantees that today’s contributions are building tomorrow’s financial independence.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are fully integrated into the asset manager’s investment processes, reinforcing our commitment to long-term sustainability — both for our investments and the companies in which we are invested. ESG integration is not a compliance exercise; it is a value driver.

During the year under review, the PIC actively exercised its oversight responsibilities, engaging with investee companies to promote sound governance, environmental stewardship and social responsibility. This approach ensures that our investments are not only profitable but also aligned with broader societal and sustainability goals.

But with an increase in assets under management comes increased responsibility. The PIC has worked to ensure the highest standards of governance, prudence and transparency, particularly following the Mpati commission. It has:

implemented all the recommendations emanating from the commission;

strengthened internal controls; and

introduced real-time auditing to detect irregularities, fraud and corruption.

Despite persistent global uncertainty, under the new CEO, Patrick Dlamini, it remains focused on its dual mandate: sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and socioeconomic impact.

Through disciplined asset allocation, diversification and active, responsible investment, the asset manager is well-positioned to:

continue navigating market volatility;

expand into infrastructure, renewable energy and industrialisation; and

align investments with client interests and broad-based BEE beyond tiny elite enrichment.

The PIC’s impact has been developmental as well as financial. Through its mandates, it continues to invest in renewable energy, industrialisation and infrastructure.

To unlock the scale of investment needed for South Africa’s infrastructure ambitions, the PIC and the GEPF will need to collaborate more closely with other pension funds and insurance-based savings institutions. Individually, most funds do not have the capacity, balance sheet or risk appetite to underwrite large-scale, multibillion-rand projects — whether they be freight and logistics infrastructure, energy transmission upgrades, or cross-border regional development.

However, by pooling capital, these institutions can overcome the fragmentation that currently limits both domestic and continental infrastructure financing. Aggregated pension and insurance savings can serve as a powerful engine for development — matching the scale and long-term horizon required for transformational infrastructure, while also delivering stable, risk-adjusted returns for beneficiaries.

At R3-trillion, the PIC is not merely managing capital — it is safeguarding the hopes, dignity and financial futures of South Africa’s workers as investors.

• Masondo is PIC board chair and deputy finance minister