Suitors are waiting to back IRP, says Ramokgopa

The 2025 Integrated Resource Plan will rely on energy investments from suitors, and the coming credit guarantee vehicle before the state can consider committing money from the fiscus to it, energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said last week.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on the sidelines of a parliamentary committee meeting last week, Ramokgopa said the credit guarantee vehicle announced earlier this year was still on course to be established in July 2026 and will play a key role in funding the latest Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

“We anticipate minister Godongwana to give the details because the custodian of finance is the minister of finance. But what I can account for is that we have made serious strides [in setting up the credit guarantee vehicle], so it’s for him to make the announcement.”

“What we build in the assumption is only the GDP growth of … 2.5% or 3% ... but it’s a big part of what needs to be taken into consideration.”

In partnership with the World Bank, this entity is designed to share risk with private investors, enabling greater participation with strategic infrastructure projects while reducing government’s contingent exposure. — Finance minister Enoch Godongwana

At last week’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), Godongwana said to strengthen fiscal risk management, the government allocated R1.8bn in 2025-26 to capitalise the credit guarantee vehicle.

The minister told the committee that there was no intention to have the fiscus foot the entirety of the bill for the IRP programme and that private players would have to be brought in for investments in all energy technologies, including gas-to-power and nuclear.

“A guarantee is not a cash transfer. A guarantee is just the state providing a backstop to say if anything goes wrong, the state will step in … There is no R2.23-trillion that is going to come from the fiscus. But yes, the consumer is going to pay in the form of the PPA [power purchasing agreement].”

DA MP Kevin Mileham challenged the minister to provide details on how the department planned to fund aspects of the country’s energy plan, particularly the 5,200MW of new nuclear, clean coal technologies, and 6,000MW of gas-to-power, if they require more than a power purchase agreement.

“Treasury’s policy documents on the credit guarantee vehicle state that it can be used as well for renewable energy and energy storage programmes. As of now, however, the official policy documents from National Treasury do not list nuclear or gas-to-power as being eligible for its support.

“Across the board, experts agree that power purchase agreements are not sufficient for vendor financing models of large, state-led projects like nuclear and gas-to-power and that those models tend to look for a sovereign guarantee ... to back up the vendor financing.”

The minister said South Africa’s nuclear ambitions will be funded by ongoing partnerships that the department has cultivated with potential investors through the guidance of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa).

“There is no R2.23-trillion that comes from the fiscus. We will say, in terms of the [nuclear] approach, what Necsa is doing. Already, we have received approaches from suitors who want to partner with us and make investments to finalise PBMR. The only reason why Necsa could not take the conversation further with those players is [that] because it’s under care maintenance.”

Zaheer Khan, regional director for South Africa at Trinasolar MEA, told the Sunday Times that the IRP’s release signals a pivotal moment for the country’s clean energy transformation and welcomed the long-term direction set by the government to expand renewable capacity.

“Government has reiterated its responsibility to ensure security of supply whilst supporting the imminent implementation of the South African Wholesale Electricity Market. The latter is expected to facilitate competition via private sector involvement in the generation and trading of electricity.”

Terje Pilskog, CEO of Scatec, said solar and battery storage could provide energy security and affordability.

Yaseen Mahomed, head of business development at Anthem, said a targeted renewable programme could be helpful.