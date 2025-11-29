Auctions | Drive away in the wheels of your dreams at year-end vehicle bonanza

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Park Village Auctions (PVA) will host a national series of five high-calibre webcast auctions throughout December, featuring hundreds of light commercial and passenger vehicles ranging from essential hatchbacks to premium SUVs and luxury sedans, sourced from major financial institutions and various business entities.

“The sales present a favourable opportunity for consumers and businesses to acquire quality late-model vehicles at below dealer prices as sellers look to finalise their books and clear inventory,” says PVA’s Clive Lazarus. “This series appeals to a broad audience, including families needing reliable secondary vehicles, students requiring cost-effective transport, and savvy business buyers.”

The inventory comprises genuine repossessed vehicles from major financial institutions, including Absa Bank, Standard Bank and BMW Financial Services, as well as assets stemming from liquidation and business rescue matters. These vehicles are often termed “near new” due to their late-model production year, low mileage and generally sound condition.

Given the persistent pressure on household budgets from the high cost of living and rising fuel prices, the opportunity to acquire dependable transport at a saving is particularly compelling. Lazarus reports that auction prices for repossessed vehicles can often achieve 15%-20% less than the established retail or trade value, translating into significant financial relief for bidders.

The auctions are all webcast-only events, meaning there is no onsite bidding, commencing at 10 am.

Tuesday December 2, ABSA Boksburg, web reference 2047 : Viewing takes place on Monday December 1 (9am-3pm) and Tuesday December 2 (8am-10am) at the Absa Trade Centre, 8 Top Road, Anderbolt.

: Viewing takes place on Monday December 1 (9am-3pm) and Tuesday December 2 (8am-10am) at the Absa Trade Centre, 8 Top Road, Anderbolt. Wednesday, December 3, ABSA Durban, web reference 2058: Viewing is scheduled for Monday December 1 and Tuesday December 2 (9am-3pm) at the Park Village Auctions Bank Asset Disposal Centre, Quarry Place, off Queen Nandi Drive, River Horse Estate.

Viewing is scheduled for Monday December 1 and Tuesday December 2 (9am-3pm) at the Park Village Auctions Bank Asset Disposal Centre, Quarry Place, off Queen Nandi Drive, River Horse Estate. Thursday, December 4, combined ABSA Gqeberha and Bloemfontein, web reference 2059: Viewing on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday December 3 (9am-3pm) at the Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance Trade Centre in Gqeberha and the PVA Bank Asset Disposal Centre in Bloemfontein.

Viewing on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday December 3 (9am-3pm) at the Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance Trade Centre in Gqeberha and the PVA Bank Asset Disposal Centre in Bloemfontein. Tuesday, December 9, PVA’s signature Martindale Auction, web reference 2062: This is a multi-source sale, featuring assets from Standard Bank, BMW Financial Services, ABSA Bank, liquidators and other financial houses. Viewing is on Monday December 8 (9am-4pm) at 221 Main Road, Martindale, Johannesburg and PVA’s other national showrooms.

This is a multi-source sale, featuring assets from Standard Bank, BMW Financial Services, ABSA Bank, liquidators and other financial houses. Viewing is on Monday December 8 (9am-4pm) at 221 Main Road, Martindale, Johannesburg and PVA’s other national showrooms. Thursday, December 11, the culminating national ABSA passenger and commercial vehicle auction, web reference 2056: Featuring over 200 vehicles located throughout South Africa. Viewing is on Wednesday December 10 (9am-3pm).

Pre-approved finance is available through Auction Finance. Visit the respective web reference listings at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za to find out more.

Interested parties are encouraged to register early and view the catalogues ahead of time, as Lazarus expects fierce, enthused bidding among buyers looking to capitalise on the traditional year-end sales drive.