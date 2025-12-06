Suspense builds in MultiChoice channel drama

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week MultiChoice, now owned by French pay-TV group Canal+, told millions of subscribers that 12 channels would be cut when its distribution agreement with WBD ends on December 31. File photo.

International content giant Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and MultiChoice are racing against time to clinch a last-minute deal to avoid the cancellation of major WBD channels, including CNN International, from the MultiChoice bouquet at the end of the month.

This week MultiChoice, now owned by French pay-TV group Canal+, told millions of subscribers that 12 channels would be cut when its distribution agreement with WBD ends on December 31. The channels are:

CNN International;

Food Network;

TNT;

Cartoon Network;

Cartoonito;

TLC;

Discovery;

Discovery Family;

Investigation Discovery;

Travel Channel;

HGTV; and

Real Time.

The cancellation would be a further blow to Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator, which has shed 2.8-million subscribers over the past two years, costing it billions in lost revenue. One analyst has warned that failure to replace the channels with similar quality content could accelerate the migration of subscribers to streaming platforms.

Business Times understands that discussions between WBD and MultiChoice began months ago but they had yet to agree a price for renewal of the distribution arrangement. Neither company was willing to divulge how much the deal is worth.

In response to questions, WBD said it could not discuss specifics of the negotiations, but “we understand the concern around the potential removal of our content and brands … We want to reassure viewers that WBD remains fully committed to finding a resolution and keeping our channels available."

It noted the discussions “to ensure customers can continue to enjoy the high-quality, diverse content they expect and love“ were taking place in the context of the recent change in ownership at MultiChoice ”and the potentially different strategy of its new owner, Canal+“.

WBD, which is the subject of a takeover bid by streaming platform Netflix, said: “Our primary goal is to keep these channels accessible to our loyal audience, and we remain hopeful that a constructive path forward can be agreed that benefits all parties, especially viewers.”

Asked what the impact of the loss of the 12 channels could be on subscribers and revenue, MultiChoice responded that it was too early to say.

“Channel agreements with international partners are negotiated on a regular basis across the industry. These discussions can take time, as they involve a range of commercial and technical considerations — including rights, scheduling, content availability and long-term strategic alignment.”

The broadcaster hinted it could have new channels lined up as replacements.

“We continuously monitor the needs of our subscriber base, and we are confident that our extensive content partnerships give us the flexibility to introduce new channels, content and services where necessary. We are already working on enhancements to our 2026 offering to ensure that customers across all bouquets continue to receive exceptional value.”

MultiChoice has been under pressure in recent years and has lost subscribers for various reasons, including intense competition from streaming platforms and households cutting back on discretionary spending.

Its tie-up with Canal+, which has a strong presence in Francophone Africa, will serve more than 40-million subscribers across close to 70 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, supported by a workforce of about 17,000 employees.

In an earlier interview with Business Times, David Mignot, CEO of the merged entity Canal+ Africa, said the goal was to reach between 50-million and 100-million subscribers, in Europe and the Far East as well as Africa. He said the rationale for the merger was to scale on content and continue investment in sports and general entertainment, “because this is how you differentiate”.

Peter Takaendesa, chief investment officer at Mergence, said it was difficult to say what effect the discontinuation of the 12 channels might be because it was not clear what MultiChoice would do to counter this eventuality.

“What we know is that exclusive sporting content is the most valued part of MultiChoice’s offering, and the company has also been on a strategy to increase local content in the channel mix. It is difficult to estimate the impact of any Warner Bros channel discontinuation, given the above, and not knowing what the company will be doing to offset the loss of those channels.

“It’s possible that Canal+ has experience of how to do this from other markets they operate in. However, it is very important to have good quality international content, especially for subscribers who are not sports fans. Such a loss without a good replacement would accelerate the migration of subscribers to competing streaming platforms for related content,” Takaendesa said.

In addition to the 12 WBD channels, DStv is losing an additional four more — BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Justice and CBS Reality — because the owner of these, Paramount Global, is exiting its Africa business.

MultiChoice lost 1.2-million subscribers in the year to March, with the loss evenly split between South Africa and the rest of Africa, as consumers struggled to keep up with monthly subscriptions in a tough economic environment.

Since 2023 it has shed 2.8-million subscribers. This impacted the company’s earnings. MultiChoice implemented a number of initiatives to cut costs. In financial 2025, its cost-cutting measures resulted in R3.7bn in savings, up from R1.9bn the previous year.

According to the company’s latest annual report, MultiChoice is targeting additional cost savings of R2bn.

Canal+ came under fire in October for withholding payment to service providers and demanding a 20% discount on their invoices. The move, which has since been reversed, sent shockwaves through the industry and drew the ire of the Competition Commission, which wrote a strongly worded letter and sent a team to the broadcaster’s Africa headquarters in Johannesburg to “establish whether there has been a breach of the conditions of approval of the merger”.

Part of the merger conditions included a commitment to invest billions of rand in contracting black-owned SMEs and in local content.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siya Makunga said this week the commission had contacted the relevant parties requesting information. “The investigation is under way and will be finalised as soon as possible.”

“Any changes to the business of the merged entity will have to be done in a manner that ensures that the merger conditions are not undermined or violated,” said Makunga.

Sources said Canal+ had agreed to reverse the 20% discount requirement, and service providers that had earlier agreed to the reduction had been reimbursed.